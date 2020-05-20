- Advertisement -

The suicide of tv celebrity, Manmeet Grewal, has given rise to many severe discussions in the TV sector due to fiscal crisis.

One of the most pressing problems is technicians and actors not being compensated by the producers on time and the lack of Work.

Celebrities like Nia Sharma, Raza Murad, Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary and Chairperson of Outreach Committee.

and CINTAA have shot into Instagram to pen their own concerns about the treatment of cast and crew in the tv room…

I know lots of my buddies (Actors) that haven’t been paid because last year or even much more with rents and EMIs mounting.

work this year being halte indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience someplace.

I know, Producers have more important risks and issues to deal with…

no clarity on the industry is resuming Work any soon, but keeping up with the wages of the huge staff.

I admire that! I’d thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us throughout the years.

I could make a better life

On that note, I’d love to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow celebrities / buddies.

other everyday wagers that their dues be paid especial at a time when they want it the most .

so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month after she wrote.

Amit Behl additionally took to Instagram to urge producers to clean the dues of actors.

“We urge television producers to clean the dues of their cast.

Actors need money to live, so manufacturers shouldn’t insist upon the 90-day payment method.

in the face of such a crisis. If individual are paid their dues, we can avert such tragedies”,

he composed one of his stories

In one of his Instagram stories, veteran TV actor Raza Murad explain that it is sad that the TV sector follows a policy of clearing recurrence after 90 days.

Chairman of the TV wing of Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) JD .

Majhetia wrote in his Instagram narrative that it is crucial that fellow employees be taken care of at a period .

when Work has been stalle due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“I had sent a email in this respect to all the producers.

and I again penned a note urging them to clean dues. Also, they should make a progress payment for those needing”

, saying,”We have a strategy set up and would love to share it with all the Maharashtra government. We wish to restart shoots with a smaller workforce.

The show must go on.

Reacting to Manmeet’s suicide, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel calls it a”cowardly act.

” Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote that occasionally one must face .

but life’s”curve balls” because smoking cannot be an option.

Additional, after the individual is gone, Manmeet’s family that is left with despair and sorrow.