The study also found that four primary risk factors make coronavirus victims more likely to experience severe and life threatening symptoms.

A new study study from The BMJ — formerly known as The British Medical Journal — relays.

that four main risk factors have a tendency to forecast. when a coronavirus victim is responsible to suffer severe symptoms.

Indeed, one of the more peculiar characteristics of the coronavirus is that some victims are completely preventable.

while others quickly find virtually every major organ in their body under assault.

According to the study, the four variables that set coronavirus sufferers at a higher risk of severe symptoms are age, sex, weight, and any underlying illness.

Hardly a surprise, we’ve seen a lot of anecdotal evidence during the past two months. which strongly suggests that men over the age of 70 are especially vulnerable to this virus.

We’ve also seen reports indicate that individuals suffering from obesity.

or other underlying health conditions like diabetes are uniquely vulnerable.

The research included over 20,000 patients in the UK. across 208 hospitals and possibly one of the biggest of its kind thus far.

Some of the information, of course, speaks for itself.

Further, the study find that 60% of coronavirus patients are men.

Tellingly, the huge majority of patients who suffer from severe coronavirus symptoms had inherent severe health complications.

with heart disease being the most common.

Other underlying health issues which find to be commonly include diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

All told, the report notes that”increasing age, male sex, and comorbidities.

such as chronic coronary disease, non-asthmatic chronic pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, and obesity were associate with higher mortality in hospital.

” Another brand new graph helps illustrate the most frequent coronavirus symptoms experienced by individuals that went to the hospital.

As mentioned below, the most common symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion.

Frequent coronavirus symptoms

On a somewhat related note, a separate study from the Imperial College in London discovered that smokers tend to be greater than 14% likely to end up in a hospital with coronavirus symptoms compared to non-smokers.

Particularly, the study found that smoking tends to raise the number of ACE2 receptors in the lymph nodes.

which makes it simpler for the coronavirus to gain a foothold in your system.

Last, it’s worth mentioning that another coronavirus study recently found.

that many coronavirus sufferers are no more infectious 11 days after they begin to exhibit symptoms.

