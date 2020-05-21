The Stranger 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

If you like suspense, drama, murders, and mysteries, The stranger is your thing. The Strangers: Prey at Night (also known as

The Strangers II: Prey at Night ) is a 2018 American slasher film directed by Johannes Roberts. The stranger is a sequel to The Strangers (2008), it is written by Bryan Bertino (who wrote and directed the first film) and Ben Ketai. With its fantastic thriller and suspense plot, it was a great hit that was able to gather $32.1 million out of a budget of $5 million. The fans are waiting in anticipation for the next sequel as the mysteries of the murders remain unsolved.

PLOT OF THE STRANGER 2

Just like the mysteries, the plot of the next season remains a mystery itself. But, we can always use our intuition, which leaves us to question whether the murderous (Dollface, Man in the Mask, and The Pin-up Girl) is still alive or do they have a whole association of killers?

Though all the three murderous ends up dying in the Prey at Night, we still have to know, who were they? And why did they attack the family?

RELEASE DATE

The date of release is expected in 2021, but as the situation around the world persists, it seems like we have to wait much longer. The production or the shoot of the next sequel hasn’t even started yet. According to various sources, we know that the next part has been given the green light, but the details are not revealed.

CAST

We won’t be seeing the same Cast from the Prey at Night, or just a few of the Cast or the officials may completely change the plot with a whole new cast for the next sequel.

For more extra information, we have not been informed about the title as well of The Stranger 2. To know more about the film, stay connected to us.