The society season 2: recap, cast, release date, plot and trailer

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES

The society is an American TV series streaming on Netflix, created by Christopher Keyser. The series is about a group of teenagers who forms a society after they are trapped in a parallel zone similar to their town, i.e. West Ham, Connecticut. After they find out what’s wrong with their town, they realized that they’ve been cut off from the electricity supply, leaving them helpless, except they could make call to each other their cell phone. With all these going around, the teenagers struggle to stay together as a unit; they have discourses and alliances among themselves. The first season concludes with the list of the names of all the lost teenagers, circulated or issued in their real town.

It is described to be a modern version of Lord of the Files. The first season had a crowd of fans, convincing Netflix to bring back the second season as well.

EXPECTED PLOT

- Advertisement -

The trio of Harry, Campbell and Lexie is expected to break up. The creator of the series Christopher Keyser also said that Allie’s life wouldn’t be secure, though she is the protagonist of the story. No other details of the story have yet been revealed by the officials, as it would ruin all the fun.

CAST IN SEASON 2

Familiar faces are going to arrive on the next season, which includes Kathryn Newton as ALLIE, Jacques Collison as WILL, Jack Mulhern as GRIZZ and Toby Wallace as Campbell.

RELEASE DATE

The production of the next season had already started in 2019, and the series was supposed to be released during May in 2020. But, as we all know just like all the other series, it’s release has been postponed till the end of 2020. We cannot expect it to come out before the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021.

TRAILER

No trailer has been released yet as well, as because there is a lot of time left for the next season to come out. However, there can be posters released soon for the upcoming season.

For more updates on the next season of The society, stay tuned.