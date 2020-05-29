Home TV Series Netflix The society season 2: Cast, plot, release, and everything you want to...
The society season 2: Cast, plot, release, and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Good news for everyone!! The Society is releasing another Season. The show is a mystery series. It’s been given by excellent reviews from fans and critics alike. Thus Netflix has decided to renew the series for one more season. And fans are excited for the second season of the show, and here is all the latest news on the cast, plot, and trailer of the new season.

The first season of The Society premiered in May 2019. It garnered its audiences and made fans around the world in no time. Just after its success, it got green-lit for the renewal. The first segment consisted of a total of 10 episodes. And, those 10 pieces marked the beginning of something big.

Cast: the society season 2

The cast of the second season includes

  • Jack Mulhern playing the role of Gareth “Grizz” Visser,
  • Spencer House as Clark,
  • Emilio Garcia-Sanchez as Jason,
  • Salena Qureshi as Bean,
  • Olivia Nikkanen in the part of Gwen,
  • Kiara Pichardo as Madison,
  • Grace Victoria Cox as Lexie,
  • Naomi Oliver as Olivia,
  • Kelly Rose Golden as Marnie
  • Matisse Rose as Jessica
  • Alicia Crowder as Erika,
  • Benjamin Breault as Blake
  • Damon J. Gillespie as Mickey,
  • Peter Donahue in the role of Shoe,
  • Seth Meriwether as Greg Dewey,
  • Madeline Logan as Gretchen, and
  • Dante Rodrigues as Zane.

Plot: society season 2

This show describes the lives of teenagers transferred to a place, which is a version of their town without any parents with a duty to survive despite obstacles. The teenagers should live together to withstand against all the odds.

Release: the society season 2

The show has been made by Christopher Keyser and has been recharged for a subsequent season. Till now, one season has released, which has 10 episodes with a running time of 48 to 61 minutes each. The series premiered on 10th May 2019.

