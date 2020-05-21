The Social Network Release Date, Cast & All Updates

- Advertisement -

The Social Network is an American biographical drama film. The film reveals the underground work in developing a world-class internet product to revolutionize the Social media industry and making millions and millions of bucks. It has been one of the inspirational subjects for youngsters with a passion to achieve big in life. The film received a positive response from the entertainment critics for delivering a strong message to the youngsters.

The Social Network is directed by David Fincher, produced by Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, and Ceán Chaffin. The story of the film is based on Ben Mezrich’s 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires; it portrays the founding of the social networking website Facebook and the resulting lawsuits.

The initial budget of the film is estimated to be around 29 million US dollars and managed to gain 224 million US dollars to the production along with several awards from the international stages. We have gathered much information about The Social Network release date, streaming details, and all updates. IMDB rating of the film is 7.7/10 and rotten tomatoes, providing 96%.

When Is The Social Network Release Date?

The Social median was released on 12 November 2010; Yes, heard it right. It was one of the most expected films of 2010. Those who are interested in watching the film can find on Youtube, Netflix, and Google Play. Its been made available in an online video streaming platform to enhance the accessibility for the audience. These are the information available about The Social Network streaming details and release date.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Social Network?

We have gathered much information about the cast details of the film from reliable sources. The film contains many famous characters carrying the script to provide he detailed screenplay.

Following are the cast included in The Social Network

Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg

Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin,

Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker,

Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Max Minghella as Divya Narendra,

Brenda Song as Christy Lee,

Rashida Jones as Marylin Delpy,

John Getz as Sy,

David Selby as Gage,

Denise Grayson as Gretchen,

Douglas Urbanski as Larry Summers,

Rooney Mara as Erica Albright,

Joseph Mazzello as Dustin Moskovitz,

Dustin Fitzsimons as The Phoenix – S K Club President,

Wallace Langham as Peter Thiel,

Patrick Mapel as Chris Hughes,

Dakota Johnson as Amelia Ritter,

Malese Jow as Alice Cantwel,

Trevor Wright as B.U. Guy in Bra,

Shelby Young as K.C.,

Aaron Sorkin as Ad Executive,

Steve Sires as Bill Gates,

Caleb Landry Jones as a fraternity brother.