Home Movies The Social Network Release Date, Cast & All Updates
MoviesTV SeriesNetflix

The Social Network Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

The Social Network is an American biographical drama film. The film reveals the underground work in developing a world-class internet product to revolutionize the Social media industry and making millions and millions of bucks. It has been one of the inspirational subjects for youngsters with a passion to achieve big in life. The film received a positive response from the entertainment critics for delivering a strong message to the youngsters.

The Social Network is directed by David Fincher, produced by Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, and Ceán Chaffin. The story of the film is based on Ben Mezrich’s 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires; it portrays the founding of the social networking website Facebook and the resulting lawsuits.

- Advertisement -

The initial budget of the film is estimated to be around 29 million US dollars and managed to gain 224 million US dollars to the production along with several awards from the international stages. We have gathered much information about The Social Network release date, streaming details, and all updates. IMDB rating of the film is 7.7/10 and rotten tomatoes, providing 96%.

When Is The Social Network Release Date?

The Social median was released on 12 November 2010; Yes, heard it right. It was one of the most expected films of 2010. Those who are interested in watching the film can find on Youtube, Netflix, and Google Play. Its been made available in an online video streaming platform to enhance the accessibility for the audience. These are the information available about The Social Network streaming details and release date.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Social Network?

We have gathered much information about the cast details of the film from reliable sources. The film contains many famous characters carrying the script to provide he detailed screenplay.

Following are the cast included in The Social Network

  • Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg
  • Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin,
  • Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker,
  • Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss
  • Max Minghella as Divya Narendra,
  • Brenda Song as Christy Lee,
  • Rashida Jones as Marylin Delpy,
  • John Getz as Sy,
  • David Selby as Gage,
  • Denise Grayson as Gretchen,
  • Douglas Urbanski as Larry Summers,
  • Rooney Mara as Erica Albright,
  • Joseph Mazzello as Dustin Moskovitz,
  • Dustin Fitzsimons as The Phoenix – S K Club President,
  • Wallace Langham as Peter Thiel,
  • Patrick Mapel as Chris Hughes,
  • Dakota Johnson as Amelia Ritter,
  • Malese Jow as Alice Cantwel,
  • Trevor Wright as B.U. Guy in Bra,
  • Shelby Young as K.C.,
  • Aaron Sorkin as Ad Executive,
  • Steve Sires as Bill Gates,
  • Caleb Landry Jones as a fraternity brother.
Also Read:   The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Possible Release Date, Cast And Expectations
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year imprisonment, lose ‘Aquaman’
Kavin

Must Read

When will the Season 2 of Gilmore Girls A Year In the Life hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know!

Netflix Aparna.S Raj -
If you look at it closely, a year in history and about eight years after the events of Gilmore girls, is the way it happened. Netflix came...
Read more

Apple Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

Technology Kavin -
Recently Apple launched Watch Sport Band for 2020 Pride to show their support and friendly relationship between LTBTQ organizations. Many multinational companies have already...
Read more

Undercover season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

Netflix Kavin -
In this article, I'll discuss the Undercover season 2 release date, cast, and episode details. It a Bulgaria television web series that made its...
Read more

Indiana Jones Part 5 – Updates and Facts

Hollywood Dhairya Parikh -
One of the trends from our World Top Trend is accounting the updates from the franchise of Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones is an American film making...
Read more

Apple iOS 13.5 New Feature & Bug Fixes

Technology Kavin -
Many new technologies have been continuously developed by the giants in the industry to meet the current generation demands. Apple is one such company...
Read more

Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Here Are All The Latest Update

Netflix Sunidhi -
Discovery of Witches is a 2011 novel by an American scholar. Discovery of Witches was first published in the hardcover on February 8, 2011....
Read more

Here Is Everything You Know So Far About The Grand Tour Season 4

Amazon Prime Aryan Singh -
The British motoring TV series 'The Grand Tour' has been an all-time favorite for people who love adventures, especially cars. The series is created...
Read more

Monster musume season 2: Expected Release Date, cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Another Japanese Manga series that is being loved by the viewers from their hearts. The series is illustrated by Okayado and has been published...
Read more

Wakfu season 4: Release Date, Cast And More Updates

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Wakfu is a French animated series produced by Ankama Animation. There have been 3 successful seasons of the show. The show is available for...
Read more

The Stranger 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Salina Marak -
If you like suspense, drama, murders, and mysteries, The stranger is your thing. The Strangers: Prey at Night (also known as
Also Read:   ‘The Vampire Diaries Season 9’ Expected Cast, Release Date and Much More!
The Strangers II: Prey...
Read more
© World Top Trend