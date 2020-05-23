The Sims 5: Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

The next instalment of EA’s popular franchise The Sims 5 is in development. There has been not much information available related to the video game’s next version. The game is set to be available very soon to the gamers.

Release Date

Developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts (EA), the game will be available very soon to its fans. There are chances that 5th version of the game is going to support multiplayer components. However, there has been no official announcement made regarding the release date of the show. As of now, there are chances the game can be made available to the audience by Mid 2021.

Trailer

There has been no official release of the trailer for Sims 5. However, a fan made trailer is surfacing over YouTube gathering quite a lot of attention for its creativity.

Platforms.

As per the previous versions of the game, it is expected to arrive at PCs before and then on PlayStation or Xbox. There are chances the game might also get released on Xbox one as well as PlayStation 5 which are still in production.

The fans of the game will have to wait almost a year to see the Sims 5 on their PCs.

