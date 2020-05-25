“The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

“The Rising of the Shield Hero,” an anime television series, is adapted from Japanese novel of the same name by Aneko Yusagi. Produced by Kinema Citrus, this anime series of 25 episodes aired from January to June 2019.

It focuses on the life of our protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was sent into a parallel world to become the World’s Cardinal Heroes and fight monsters called “Waves.” However, his life takes a sharp turn, and everyone shunned him. But with “Filo” and “Raphtalia,” he again gained the trust of everyone and joined his mission of saving that world.

This series has created a fan base and has been renewed not only for the second season but also for the third season—both the Japanese version and the English version of this series stream on Crunchyroll. Fans are quite eager for the arrival of season 2 of this series to get the answers to those unanswered questions in the previous season.

Release date of “The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 2

In 2019, the series was renewed for the second season at Crunchyroll Expo. However, the makers have not yet announced any exact date of the premiere of season 2. Fans are predicting that it may debut either by the end of 2020 or by the start of 2021. Moreover, due to the outbreak of a pandemic, nothing can be said surely.

The expected plot of “The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 2

In season 2, fans may witness more actions, adventures, and suspense. At the end of season 1, Naofumi gets disturbed and starts questioning himself why he is saving the world. I season 2, Naofumi may be seen dealing with his inner darkness. However, one thing is sure that the viewers will get to know a lot of actions in this season.

The cast of “The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 2

Familiar voices may be heard. Viewers may listen to Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi Japanese version and Billy Kametz as Naofumi in English dub, Asami Seto as Raphtalia in the Japanese version, and Erica Mandez as Raphtalia in the dub, Rina Hidaka as Filo and many others.

