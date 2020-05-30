Home Hollywood The Right Stuff Cast Details & All Update
HollywoodMovies

The Right Stuff Cast Details & All Update

By- Kavin
The Right Stuff is an American drama television miniseries. On July 25, 2017, it was announced that National Geographic was partnering with Appian Way Productions and Warner Horizon Television to produce a television web series based on the novel. Story of the series was later revealed that it’s based on the 1979 book of the same name by Tom Wolfe. The announced gained perfect momentum among the audience. In this article, I’ll discuss The Right Stuff Cast Details & All update.

The series follows a drama genre. Will Staples, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Mark Lafferty, Lizzie Mickey, Howard Korder are the executive producers of the television series. production companies involved in producing the film are Appian Way Productions,

National Geographic Studios, Warner Horizon Television. The development has targeted the audience around various regions of a different part of the world.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Right Stuff?

  • Jake McDorman as Alan Shepard,
  • Michael Trotter as Gus Grissom,
  • Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn,
  • James Lafferty as Scott Carpenter,
  • Aaron Staton as Wally Schirra,
  • Colin O’Donoghue as Gordon Cooper,
  • Micah Stock as Deke Slayton,
  • Sacha Seberg as Wernher Von Braun,
  • Jordan Woods-Robinson as Mike Turley,
  • Shannon Lucio as Louise Shepard,
  • Rachel Burttram as Betty Grissom,
  • Nora Zehetner as Annie Glenn,
  • Jade Albany Pietrantonio as Rene Carpenter,
  • aura Ault as Jo Schirra,
  • Eloise Mumford as Trudy Cooper,
  • Chandler Head as Cam Cooper,
  • Lucy Capri as Janita Cooper,
  • Taegan Burns as Laura Shepard,
  • Avery Burns as Julie Shepard,
  • Kyra Johnson as Lyn Glenn,
  • David Bolinger as David Glenn,
  • Victoria White as Marge Slayton,
  • Christopher Cassarino as Henry Landwirth,
  • Josh Cooke as Loudon Wainwright Jr.,
  • Patrick Fischler as Bob Gilruth,
  • Mamie Gummer as Jerrie Cobb,
  • Eric Ladin as Chris Kraft,
  • Jordan Blair Brown as Eunice,
  • Travis Herald as Military Private,
  • Jackson Pace as Glynn Lunney,
  • Kaley Ronayne as Dee O’Hara,
  • Danny Strong as John A. Powers,
  • Elizabeth D’Onofrio as Doris.
The Right Stuff: Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any information about the plot details of The Right Stuff as many might know the fact that the plot details of the series will be out only a few days before the actual release date. Its too early expecting plot detail from the season which currently in shooting progress. We need to wait to get the official confirmation about the plot details of The right Stuff. However, we’ll keep you posted once the plot detail drops from the development.

Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

