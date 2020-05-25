The Queen and the Conqueror Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Queen and the Conqueror is a Colombian historical drama television series. The first announcement about the series came back in 2018; it was announced that Netflix had given orders of creating a historical drama. As many might, know the fact that Netflix is interested in creating drama based on the varied scripts meets the subscriber’s demand and fulfills their entertainment taste. In this article, I’ll discuss The Queen and the Conqueror release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Johhny Ortiz creates the Queen and the Conqueror. The series follows a Historical period drama. Camilo Villamizar and Juan Carlos Vásquez direct it. The series is created in the native Spanish language with its origin in Colombia as many might have already watched the television web series, which got released recently. We have compiled information for those who are yet to watch the television series in upcoming days. It will be a perfect choice to add to your watchlist if you’re a historical drama enthusiast.

When Is The Queen and the Conqueror Release Date?

The Queen and the Conqueror already released on May,20,2020. Earlier it was leaked that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the television series, later published as announced by the development. The development has planned to reach various regions of different countries through online video streaming platform. Fans can enjoy the television web series on Netflix, which is currently available for subscribers. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Queen and the Conqueror?

The development was updating the cast details of the television series at regular intervals of time to engage the audience. It was said that development approached many artists in the industry before started their shooting progress. W have gathered cast details of the series from the reliable sources.

The following are the cast included in The Queen and the Conqueror.

Essined Rivera Aponte as La India Catalina,

Emmanuel Esparza as Pedro de Heredia,

Manuel Navarro,

Ilenia Antonini,

Aroha Hafez,

Alejandro Rodríguez,

Cristina Warner,

Juliette Arrieta,

Fernando Campo,

Camilo Jiménez,

Jairo Camargo,

Adelaida Buscato.

The Queen and the Conqueror Trailer

There is a trailer available for The Queen and the Conqueror, which was released on May 6, 2020. The Trailer gives the glimpses of information about historical drama.