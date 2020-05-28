Home TV Series HBO The Plot Against America Cast Details & Episode Schedule
TV SeriesHBO

The Plot Against America Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

The Plot Against America is an American alternate history drama television miniseries. On November 8, 2018, HBO announced its upcoming television miniseries. It’s also said that the series will be based on Philip Roth’s novel The Plot Against America. In recent days, HBO has released an order to developed television series based on books and accessible stories. This series is one such announcement made by the development. In this article, I’ll discuss The Plot Against America cast details and episode schedule.

David Simon, Ed Burns, create the series. It follows a Drama, Alternate history genre. Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg,

Ed Burns, Nina K. Noble, David Simon are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the television series are RK Films, Annapurna Television, Blown Deadline Productions.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Plot Against America?

The development has been updating the cast details of the television series much before the release date. Fans are excited to know about the cast details of the series. It was unveiled to engage the audience towards the upcoming television series. We have gathered information on the television series to let you know about the glimpses of information about the cast involved in the series.

Following are the cast included in The Plot Against America

  • Winona Ryder as Evelyn Finkel,
  • Anthony Boyle as Alvin Levin,
  • Zoe Kazan as Elizabeth “Bess” Levin,
  • Morgan Spector as Herman Levin,
  • Michael Kostroff as Shepsie Tirchwell,
  • David Krumholtz as Monty Levin,
  • Azhy Robertson as Philip Levin,
  • Caleb Malis as Sanford “Sandy” Levin,
  • Jacob Laval as Seldon Wishnow,
  • John Turturro as Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf,
  • Ben Cole as Charles Lindbergh,
  • Caroline Kaplan as Anne Morrow Lindbergh,
  • Billy Carter as Walter Winchell,
  • Ed Moran as Henry Ford,
  • Daniel O’Shea as Burton K. Wheeler,
  • Orest Ludwig as Joachim von Ribbentrop,
  • Kristen Sieh as Selma Wishnow,
  • Lee Tergesen as Agent Don McCorkle,
  • Graydon Yosowitz as Earl Axman,
  • Steven Maier as Shushy Margulis.
Also Read:   Lucifer Season 5 Release Date: When is it coming to Netflix?
Also Read:   Barry Season 3: Release Date, Plot Details And Here All The Latest Renewal Update

The Plot Against America: Episode Schedule

  • Season 1 Episode 1: Part 1 directed by Minkie Spiro, written by Ed Burns & David Simon, aired on March 16, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 2: Part 2 directed by Minkie Spiro, written by David Simon & Ed Burns, aired on March 23, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 3: Part 3 directed by Minkie Spiro, written by Ed Burns, aired on March 30, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 4: Part 4 directed by Thomas Schlamme, written by David Simon & Reena Rexrode, aired on April 6, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 5: Part 5 directed by Thomas Schlamme, written by Ed Burns, aired on April 13, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 6: Part 6 directed by Thomas Schlamme, written by David Simon, aired on April 20, 2020.
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Exciting Information
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Walking Dead's Worst-Rated Episode Is the Intro In Season 7 of Oceanside
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

The Plot Against America Cast Details & Episode Schedule

HBO Kavin -
The Plot Against America is an American alternate history drama television miniseries. On November 8, 2018, HBO announced its upcoming television miniseries. It's also...
Read more

The Walking Dead Season 7: All The Latest Update, Check Here

Netflix Sunidhi -
The Walking Dead is an American television series for AMC by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard for horror series. The series is...
Read more

Yellowstone Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
  Yellowstone is back with another season!!!. It is one of the famous and most-watched television series in various parts of the United States. The...
Read more

Sex education season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here

Netflix Sunidhi -
Sex Education is a fantastic British comedy-drama web television series created by Laurie Nunn. Starring Asa Butterfield as a troubled teenager and Gillian Anderson...
Read more

The witcher season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here

Netflix Sunidhi -
The Witcher tiny stories by the author Andrzej Sapkowski were first issued in Polish science fiction and fiction magazine Fantastyka, beginning in the mid-1980s....
Read more

NOS4A2 Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
NOS4A2 is an American supernatural horror drama television series. The first season of the series made its entry towards the television series portfolio on...
Read more

Politician Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
The entertainment industry has been evolving using various upcoming computer technologies. Many giant companies in the industry have been working on research and development...
Read more

The Bold Type Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
The Bold Type is an American comedy-drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut in the entertainment industry on June...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Taboo season 2

TV Series Sunidhi -
Taboo is a BBC television drama series created by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker. It broadcasted on BBC One in the United...
Read more

Dirty John Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Dirty John is an American original crime television series. The story of the series is based on the podcast of the same name by...
Read more
© World Top Trend