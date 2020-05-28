The Plot Against America Cast Details & Episode Schedule

- Advertisement -

The Plot Against America is an American alternate history drama television miniseries. On November 8, 2018, HBO announced its upcoming television miniseries. It’s also said that the series will be based on Philip Roth’s novel The Plot Against America. In recent days, HBO has released an order to developed television series based on books and accessible stories. This series is one such announcement made by the development. In this article, I’ll discuss The Plot Against America cast details and episode schedule.

David Simon, Ed Burns, create the series. It follows a Drama, Alternate history genre. Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg,

Ed Burns, Nina K. Noble, David Simon are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the television series are RK Films, Annapurna Television, Blown Deadline Productions.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Plot Against America?

The development has been updating the cast details of the television series much before the release date. Fans are excited to know about the cast details of the series. It was unveiled to engage the audience towards the upcoming television series. We have gathered information on the television series to let you know about the glimpses of information about the cast involved in the series.

Following are the cast included in The Plot Against America

Winona Ryder as Evelyn Finkel,

Anthony Boyle as Alvin Levin,

Zoe Kazan as Elizabeth “Bess” Levin,

Morgan Spector as Herman Levin,

Michael Kostroff as Shepsie Tirchwell,

David Krumholtz as Monty Levin,

Azhy Robertson as Philip Levin,

Caleb Malis as Sanford “Sandy” Levin,

Jacob Laval as Seldon Wishnow,

John Turturro as Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf,

Ben Cole as Charles Lindbergh,

Caroline Kaplan as Anne Morrow Lindbergh,

Billy Carter as Walter Winchell,

Ed Moran as Henry Ford,

Daniel O’Shea as Burton K. Wheeler,

Orest Ludwig as Joachim von Ribbentrop,

Kristen Sieh as Selma Wishnow,

Lee Tergesen as Agent Don McCorkle,

Graydon Yosowitz as Earl Axman,

Steven Maier as Shushy Margulis.

The Plot Against America: Episode Schedule

Season 1 Episode 1: Part 1 directed by Minkie Spiro, written by Ed Burns & David Simon, aired on March 16, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 2: Part 2 directed by Minkie Spiro, written by David Simon & Ed Burns, aired on March 23, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 3: Part 3 directed by Minkie Spiro, written by Ed Burns, aired on March 30, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 4: Part 4 directed by Thomas Schlamme, written by David Simon & Reena Rexrode, aired on April 6, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 5: Part 5 directed by Thomas Schlamme, written by Ed Burns, aired on April 13, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 6: Part 6 directed by Thomas Schlamme, written by David Simon, aired on April 20, 2020.