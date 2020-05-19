The Outlander Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The latest News

- Advertisement -

The Outlander is a television series based on the novel with the same title by Diana Gaboldon. The main character Claire is a former World War || nurse, who finds herself going back to the year 1743 in Scotland from 1946. There she meets Jamir, the hero of the series, falls in love with him, gets married and faces the most difficult situations as she uses her skills to cure the wounded.

The fifth season is based on the novel ‘The Fiery Cross’, which was released in February 2020. It’s finale episode aired in 12th May 2020 on Starz (also available in Netflix). The Season begins with a bit of happy time in the family, with Roger and Brianna finally getting married. But, this happiness was only short-lived. This happy time soon ends up leading to the plot of immense pain and violence, among which Claire’s rape is the one which needs to be highlighted. Although she has been through so much since she was transported to Scotland by time, she doesn’t give up.

“She survives it by going into a place that she wrapped her family around her like a cloak to protect her.” Her family becomes her escape, Every time she’s stuck in a harsh situation, especially when she was outrageously beaten and raped by a group of men.

Balfe highlighted Claire’s character in the finale of the Season, and told in one of the interviews with The New York Times that her character’s assault, which was taken initially from the Diana Gaboldon novels, needed to have extra meaning. He said, “If we’re going to tell these kinds of stories, we have to highlight something that hasn’t been in the public eye, so, we can start conversations,” Balfe said. “With Jamie’s recovery in Seasons 1 and 2, we dealt with something that hadn’t been explored much on TV, which was the idea of male rape. With Claire, it’s the psychological mechanism of disassociation.”

When the show eventually returns for an already ordered Season 6, viewers will watch Claire continue to process what happened to her, Balfe added. “I think the danger with Claire being considered a strong female character is that sometimes people forget that she is not Teflon. Things can hurt her deeply.”

Cast in Season 5

Caitriona Balfe plays Claire Fraser.

Sam Heughan plays Jamie Fraser.

Sophie Skelton plays Brianna MacKenzie.

Richard Rankin plays Roger MacKenzie.

Maria Doyle Kennedy plays Aunt Jocasta.

David Berry plays Lord John Grey.

César Domboy plays Fergus Claudel Fraser.