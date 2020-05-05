The Orville Season 3: Will Covid-19 affect its premiering

- Advertisement -

After a year wait, news finally came for the third season of The Orville. Due to business liabilities with Fox Television and Disney, next season which was delayed. Later, Hulu took over the charge of the season. This Science fiction story travels 400 years in the future, around the titular USS Orville (ECV-197), where humans are the final frontiers. Humans and the aliens engage in battles, politics and workplace drama of galactic travel.

Season 1 of the show had more comedy than Season 2. The serious approach in the latter season added the Star trek ambiance and gained more people’s interest. The Season 3 version said to be having more dramatic storytelling and action-based narration. The filming has yet to finish; currently it has suspended due to corona pandemic. There are 11 episodes in this season as confirmed. On a weekly basis the episodes will telecast with the addition of 12 to 15 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Season 3 will have more turn to dramatic storytelling and more action-based narration. It scheduled to telecast in late 2020. The Orville’s Production has voluntarily suspended. Also, the filming not yet started as of 25 April 2020. Due to the global pandemic of Corona Virus. The date of airing is not determined. The production house promises its airing by autumn. No dropping of storyline and character in the season. This season is a renewal. Fox announced it on May 11, 2019.

MacFarlane is quite confident about this season. He also claims it as the most surprising season. The third season will be quite unpredictable. Let’s hope it gets how he says. Hope it will not delay. Stay tuned for further news. Stay Home Stay Safe.