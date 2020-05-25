Home TV Series Netflix The Order Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Order Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Bored with romantic drams!!!?? Are you looking for a drama horror-centric? Our analysis team has come with a drama to entertaining your valuable time. The Order is an American horror drama web television series. The first season of the series was released on March 7, 2019. Based on the positive response from the audience, development has renewed the series for another season. In this article, we’ve gathered much information about The Order Season 2 release date, cast & all you need to know.

The Order is created by Dennis Heaton. The series follows Horror, Drama, and the Supernatural genre. Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev, Dennis Heaton, Shelley Eriksen, and David Von Ancken are the television series’s executive producers. Nomadic Pictures Entertainment is the production company involved in producing the television series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 60 minutes, basically an hour-long episode duration. It’s said that each episode of the series holds more than a million active users.

When Is The Order Season 2 Release Date?

Order season 2 will be released on June 18, 2020. This is if the series follows a previous release schedule. It’s said that the shooting progress of the series is completed as planned by the development. After the corona pandemic, its evident that online video streaming platforms are the next generation entertainment medium reaching the audience through electronic gadgets. It’s planned to reach a wide range of audiences through Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of The Order season 2. However, we’ll update this part once the official announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Order Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the cast details of The Order season 2. It’s expected that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the upcoming season. Fans can expect similar cast from the last season of the series. We’ll provide information from the previous season of the series.

Following are the cast included in The Order Season 2

  • Jake Manley as Jack Morton,
  • Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake,
  • Sam Trammell as Eric Clarke,
  • Matt Frewer as Pete “Pops” Morton,
  • Max Martini as Edward Coventry,
  • Katharine Isabelle as Vera Stone,
  • Adam DiMarco as Randall Carpio
  • Devery Jacobs as Lilith Bathory,
  • Thomas Elms as Hamish Duke,
  • Louriza Tronco as Gabrielle Dupres,
  • Andres Collantes as Diego Nunez,
  • Matt Visser as Weston,
  • Ajay Friese as Amir,
  • Favour Onwuka as Drea,
  • Jedidiah Goodacre as Kyle,
  • Sean Depner as Jonas,
  • Jewel Staite as Renee Marand,
  • Aaron Hale as Brandon,
  • Christian Michael Cooper as Maddox Coventry,
  • Ty Wood as Gregory,
  • Dylan Playfair as Clayton “Clay” Turner.
Kavin

