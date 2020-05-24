Home TV Series Netflix "The Order" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot...
"The Order" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Are you a real fan of horror web series? Are you bored of staying at home during the quarantine period?

If your answer is yes, you can watch “The Order” as its sequel is on its way.

“The Order,” a horror drama web television series, is streaming on Netflix. A group writes it of writers including Heaton, Shelley Eriksen, Rachel Langer, Jennica Harper, Penny Gummerson, and Jason Filiatrault. This series focuses on the life of a college student Jack Morton, who joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society, to avenge his mother’s death.

Though this series has received not such proper responses, Netflix has renewed the series for the second season.

Now, viewers are looking forward to “The Order” Season 2. Let’s see what information we have for the second season of “The Order.”

Release date of “The Order” Season 2

In March 2019, Netflix announced the renewal of series for the second season of 10 episodes. Netflix’s NX ON Netflix twitter account has revealed that “The Order” season 2 is going to premiere on Thursday, 18th June 2020. It seems that season 2 will not be going to disappoint the viewers.

The expected plot of “The Order” Season 2

In season 1, after joining the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society teaching magic, Jack uncovers an underground battle between ” werewolves and the magical dark arts.”

In season 2, it is expected that more magic spells will be portrayed. Season 2 may also reveal how Vera Stone handles the entire scenario. In season 1, Alyssa wipes away the memory of Jack. So, season 2 may be showcasing how they would reconnect again. Many secrets are waiting to be revealed in season 2.

The cast of “The Order” season 2

The cast of the second season of “The Order” is likely to include Jake Manley as Jack Morton, Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake, Katherine Isabelle as Vera Stone, Adam DiMarco as Randall Carpio, Louriza Tronco as Gabrielle Dupres and more. Olesia Shewchuk will be playing the role of a ballet teacher, whereas Kyle Strauts will appear as a werewolf.

Stay with us for more updates.

Simran Jaiswal

Sony Santa Monica's "God of War" video...
If your answer is yes,...
