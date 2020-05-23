The Old Guard Release Date, Cast & Plot Details

- Advertisement -

The Old Guard is an upcoming American superhero film. The story of the film is based on the comic book of the same name. The first and initial announcement of the film came in March 2017 by Skydance Media. The development has announced the release date of the film through a post to alert the audience about the upcoming superhero film. There is a separate huge fan base available for a comic story around the globe in various parts of different countries.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the film, and Greg Rucka writes the story of the film. Skydance Media and Denver and Delilah Productions are the production companies involved in producing the film. Fans extremely excited to watch another comic story with superhero characters after many years. We have gathered much information about The Old Guard Release Date, Cast & Trailer.

When Is The Old Guard Release Date?

The Old Guard is planned to be released on July 10, 2020. The development has officially announced the release date. Its also leaked that the development has completed the shooting progress of the film quite before the corona pandemic. It’s expected that the film will be released as announced by the development without further delay. The development has made their decision to reach an audience in major cities of different countries through online video streaming platform, Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to streaming details and release date. However, we’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops.

The wait is over. It’s time to meet The Old Guard. Coming to @netflix July 10th. pic.twitter.com/VGbWtN4dWz — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) May 21, 2020

Who Are The Cast Included In The Old Guard?

Cast details of the film have been released from the development. Production has been updating the cast details to engage the audience in the upcoming superhero film. We have gathered cast information from a reliable source.

The following are the cast included in The Old Guard.

Charlize Theron as Andy,

KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman,

Marwan Kenzari as Joe,

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker,

Luca Marinelli as Nicky,

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley,

Harry Melling,

Veronica Ngo.

The Old Guard Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for The Old Guard. The development has released the trailer based on the fan’s request from around the globe. It was also released with a motive to give glimpses of information about the superhero film.

The Old Guard: Plot Details

As many might know that plot details of the drama will be released only a few days before the actual release date. It’s too early, expecting the plot details of the upcoming film. We’ll share the plot details of the film in the later posts.