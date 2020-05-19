Home TV Series Netflix The OA Season 3 Release Date & Episode Details
The OA Season 3 Release Date & Episode Details

By- Kavin
Netflix is a giant in the entertainment industry frequently involves in research and development, bringing out different scripts. OA is on such television series which received an overwhelming response from the audience community. OA is an American mystery drama web television series with science fiction, supernatural, and fantasy elements made its initial debut entrance on December 16, 2016. Based on the positive response from the critics the series has been renewed for another season. We have gathered much information about The OA Season 3 release date, episode and everything you need to know.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij create the OA. Series follows a Mystery, Drama, Science fiction, Supernatural and Fantasy genre. Series has completed two seasons which consisted of 16 episodes. The Runtime of each episode is around 70 minutes and said that it holds more than a million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In The OA Season 3?

  • Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson,
  • Emory Cohen as Homer Roberts,
  • Scott Wilson as Abel Johnson,
  • Phyllis Smith as Betty,
  • Alice Krige as Nancy Johnson,
  • Patrick Gibson as Steve Winchell,
  • Brendan Meyer as Jesse Mills,
  • Brandon Perea as Alfonso,
  • Ian Alexander as Buck,
  • Jason Isaacs as Hunter Aloysius,
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir as Karim Washington,
  • Will Brill as Scott Brown,
  • Sharon Van Etten as Rachel DeGrasso,
  • Paz Vega as Renata Duarte,
  • Chloe Levine as Angie.

When Can We Watch The OA Season 3?

The development hasn’t made any official announcement about the release date of the upcoming season. Leaks and speculations suggest information about the release date, but we stand firm with a motive to provide accurate information from the reliable source. It’s expected that there won’t be any change in the streaming details of The OA Season 3. Fans enjoy the upcoming season in online video streaming platform, Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date. Check our site for more regular updates.

Episode details of The OA season 2:

  • Season 2 Episode 1: Angel of Death directed by Zal Batmanglij, written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij, aired on March 22, 2019.
  • Season 2 Episode 2: Treasure Island directed by Zal Batmanglij, written by Damien Ober & Nicki Paluga, aired on March 22, 2019.
  • Season 2 Episode 3: Magic Mirror directed by Andrew Haigh, written by Nicki Paluga & Dominic Orlando, aired on March 22, 2019.
  • Season 2 Episode 4: SYZYGY directed by Zal Batmanglij, written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij, aired on March 22, 2019.
  • Season 2 Episode 5: The Medium & the Engineer directed by Zal Batmanglij, written by Brit Marling & Damien Ober & Henry Bean, aired on March 22, 2019.
  • Season 2 Episode 6: Mirror Mirror directed by Andrew Haigh, written by Dominic Orlando & Claire Kiechel, aired on March 22, 2019.
  • Season 2 Episode 7: Nina Azarova directed by Anna Rose Holmer, written by Brit Marling & Henry Bean, aired on March 22, 2019.
  • .Season 2 Episode 8: Overview directed by Zal Batmanglij, written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij, aired on March 22, 2019.

 

Kavin

