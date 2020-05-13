The OA season 3: Recent Updates on Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes and Everything You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

“The OA” is a very popular mystery drama television series. This series contains the elements of fantasy, science-fiction and supernatural. With its mysterious and fresh plot, this series has created a huge fan base. Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, this series released its two seasons. Both season 1 and season 2 had the viewers hooked with their twisted episodes. Fans of “The OA” is waiting desperately for the season 3 as the season 2 was a cliff-hanger.

When will be the Season 3 of “The OA ” on air?

- Advertisement -

Season 1 of “The OA” debuted on Netflix on December 16, 2016. Till now, ” The OA ” has two seasons, each consisting of two episodes. Its season 2 was released on March 22, 2019. Season 2 was very well received by the viewers. Viewers were looking forward to season 3 but now it seems that their wait would never come to end. On August 5, 2019, Netflix’s vice president officially announced the cancellation of series, leaving the series with a cliff-hanger. Initially, people thought that the cancellation was a mere publicity stunt but now it seems that it’s very real. Viewers have not yet left their hope for season 3. Let us hope that Netflix would soon fulfill the wish of its viewers.

The expected plot of Season 3

The plot of ” The OA ” deals with the life of Prairie Jhonson, who appears again after having been missing for seven years. But the twist is that a Prairie now calls herself ” The OA ” and can see, despite being blind before her disappearance. The second season portrays the OA’s search for her captor “Hap”. The second part left the viewers in suspense. Though there are less chances of season 3, even if it is released, season 3 will reveal some new secrets of another dimension with lots of new twists. It’s pretty sure that season 3 will be worth watching!

The cast of Season 3

The cast of season 3 will likely to have Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson, Jason Isaacs as Hunter Aloysius, Emory Cohen as Homer Roberts, Phyllis Smith as Betty, Alice Krige as Nancy Johnson, Patrick Gibson as Steve Winchell, Kingsley Ben – Adir as Karim Washington, Scott Wilson as Abel Johnson, Ian Alexander as Buck.

Stay with us for more such updates