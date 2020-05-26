Home TV Series Netflix The OA season 3: Possible Release Date, Cast And More Updates
The OA season 3: Possible Release Date, Cast And More Updates

By- Sunidhi
The OA is a Netflix exclusive show which revolved around mystery and drama. The show is created and produced by Brit Marling and Zal. The series released on Netflix with the first season on December 16, 2016, with episodes. 

After two years, season two was released on March 22, 2019, with eight episodes again. The series received a 7.9 out of 10 in IMDB. It was famous among the viewers for its directing, performance, and visuals.

The team had planned to release the series in five seasons, but could not do so for some unknown reasons. The show was canceled in August 2019. Because of the sudden ending, season 2 is left on a cliffhanger. 

The Plot of The OA

The story rotates around the woman Prairie Johnson who was missing for seven years. When found, she calls herself the One Angel or OA. She was blind before she went lost, but after she comes back, she appears to have retrieved her eyesight. She refuses to answer the FBI or her parents and tells a group of students and teachers about her location. Prairie also states that there is another dimension, and many have been gone missing in that portal. The tour later revolves around her to find the portal and save everyone. 

 Core cast and characters:

  • Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson
  • Emory Cohen as Homer Roberts
  • Scott Wilson
  • Abel Johnson

Holland herself said IndieWire that the series originated as a multi-season venture which Netflix was on board with. She said, “The OA is fantastic … I think from the very beginning when Brit [Marling] and Zal [Batmanglij] pitched us a five-season arc, we were excited, and Jason Isaacs who played the evil Dr. Hap echoed this plan in speaking to us more recently in March 2019.

Sunidhi

