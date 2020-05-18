Home Technology The New Technique Uses a Grid of Electrodes Implanted onto The Visual...
The New Technique Uses a Grid of Electrodes Implanted onto The Visual Cortex of The Brain

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Scientists drew shapes onto the brains of visually impaired volunteers utilizing power, and the participants could identify the forms with ease.

The new technique uses a grid of electrodes implanted on the visual cortex of their brain.
In the future, more advanced systems like this one could give blind people a feeling identical to sight.

An incredible new technique is providing blind men and women the ability to identify objects and shapes that are drawn onto their brains. A research paper describing the method was just printed in the journal Cell, also as ScienceNews reports, it might be a step toward supplying blind people a way to interact with the world about them.

This latest development builds on existing research demonstrating how electric impulses into the brain’s visual cortex could lead to an individual. It was promising since a blind man could still”see,” but straightforward flashes wouldn’t be especially beneficial in everyday life.

  • Within this research effort, the visual cortex wasn’t only zapped by scientists with electricity but also drew shapes using electrodes toggle the wires off or on in a pattern. The current traveled like a pencil drawing on away.

As the researchers found, this kind of stimulation of the tissue provides a crystal clear image of what’s being”drawn,” like a letter of the alphabet. The volunteers could make those shapes out and then relay them back. The scientists liken this technique to tactile stimulation, in which a person could trace a letter and, without seeing it, even, the person could visualize what’s being attracted and identify it.

The technique has been well-received by the volunteers, who could identify 86 shapes per minute up. That’s an incredibly impressive feat. While this study was conducted using basic letter shapes, the investigators suggest that a person could draw and translate images, such as the outlines of common objects.

“Participants could draw, name, and match such forms,” the researchers explain. “While we tested just letter-like shapes, the traces of additional ordinary items, like bodies, faces, homes, automobiles, tables, or seats, could also be traced with the same principles. In combination with modern machine vision algorithms that can quickly identify objects in visual scenes, lively stimulation can be employed to give blind participants a rapid outline of salient items in their surroundings or to offer cues for navigation.”

There’s still much work to be done, but the idea here is that a blind individual with this type of system installed on their visual cortex could, with the assistance of AI to spot objects and immediately”draw” them on the brain, gain a new sense similar to sight. The chance is exciting, although it’s still early to dream of such a long run.

