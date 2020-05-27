The Nevers Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Nevers is an American science fiction drama television series. On July 13, 2018, it was announced that HBO had given the order to produce a television series related to science fiction genre. HBO being successful entertainment industry, has been continuously undergoing research and development to produce scripts with different genre to entertain the audience. In this article, I’ll discuss The Nevers release date, cast & all updates.

Joss Whedon creates the series. The series follows a Drama, Science fiction, Historical fiction genre. Joss Whedon, Bernadette Caulfield, Jane Espenson, Douglas Petrie are the executive producers of the television series. The series is a co-production between HBO and Mutant Enemy Productions. Fans are extremely excited to watch science fiction series in their favourite entertainment television network. The series is planned to target the audience around the parts of the United States.

When Is The Nevers Release Date?

Release date of The Nevers is not officially announced from the development. It’s been leaked that the series will be premiered either during the end of 2020 or early 2021. As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the release date of the series. The development has temporarily suspended the shooting progress of the series. It has been confirmed that the series will be streamed through HBO. As of now, these are the information related to release date and streaming details. However, we’ll update once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Nevers?

Production has unveiled the cast details of the series through social media and press release. Fans are eagerly looking towards the release date to enjoy their favourite cast performance. We have gathered much information about the cast details of The Nevers.

Following are the cast included in The Nevers.

Laura Donnelly as Amalia True,

Olivia Williams as Lavinia Bidlow,

James Norton as Hugo Swan,

Tom Riley as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow,

Ann Skelly as Penance Adair,

Ben Chaplin as Detective Frank Mundi,

Pip Torrens as Lord Massen,

Zackary Momoh as Doctor Horatio Cousens,

Amy Manson as Maladie,

Nick Frost as Declan Orrun,

Rochelle Neil as Annie Carbey,

Eleanor Tomlinson as Mary Brighton,

Denis O’Hare as Dr. Edmund Hague,

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Harriet Kaur,

Elizabeth Berrington as Lucy Best,

Ella Smith as Desirée Blodgett,

Viola Prettejohn as Myrtle Haplisch,

Anna Devlin as Primrose Chattoway,

Martyn Ford as Nicolas Perba.