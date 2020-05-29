Home TV Series The Nest Release Date, Cast & All Update
The Nest Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
In this article, I’ll discuss The Nest Release date, cast, and everything you need to know. Let’s start talking about it without further delay. The Next is a five-part television drama series. In July 2019, it was announced that BBC One had released an order for the miniseries related to the 18-year-old and his struggles. Announced gained a decisive moment among the audience. The development found potential in releasing their update about the Series at a frequent interval of time.

The Series is directed by Andy De Emmony. Nicole Taylor writes the story of the Series. It was developed to target the audience base around the United Kingdom and achieved in their specific target. It’s expected that the Series will be renewed soon based on the positive response from the audience. As many might know that the Series concluded recently, e need to wait for some time to get the official renewal announcement.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Nest?

Cast details of the Series are updated frequently by the development. It’s said that the event approached many character artists before settling to start the shooting progress. Series received positive feedback from the entertainment critics on cast performance. We have gathered much information about the cast details of the Series.

The following are the cast included in The Nest

Sophie Rundle as Emily Docherty,

  • Martin Compston as Dan Docherty,
  • Mirren Mack as Kaya,
  • James Harkness as James,
  • Fiona Bell as Hilary,
  • Liz Ewing as Janis,
  • Shirley Henderson as Siobhan,
  • David Hayman as Souter,
  • Bailey Patrick as Callum,
  • Katie Leung as Eleanor.
The Nest: Episode Details

  • Episode 1 directed by Andy De Emmony, written by Nicole Taylor, aired on 22 March 2020.
  • Episode 2 directed by Andy De Emmony, written by Nicole Taylor, aired on 29 March 2020.
  • Episode 3 directed by Andy De Emmony, written by Nicole Taylor, aired on 5 April 2020.
  • Episode 4 directed by Simen Alsvik, written by Nicole Taylor, aired on 12 April 2020.
  • Episode 5 directed by Simen Alsvik, written by Nicole Taylor, aired on 13 April 2020.

The Nest: Trailer

The development has released trailer after facing many queries from the audience. The trailer was released on Mar 3, 2020. We trailer to get the glimpses of information about the miniseries.

