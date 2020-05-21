- Advertisement -

The nationwide study will examine blood samples from around 325,000 donors over 18 months.

The results would detail the growth of COVID-19 immunity with time, and this can be crucial data that officials need to develop better coronavirus containment and treatment plans.

Containing and treating an extremely infectious illness like COVID-19 isn’t enough.

In addition, we need to learn what type of immunity we can expect after surviving the infection.

The potency of the immune response can also be essential data for the vaccine candidates that will be selected for immunization campaigns.

Ideally, COVID-19 immunity will be long-lasting, which would create reinfection virtually impossible.

Additionally, long-lasting protection, together with widespread vaccination, would deliver the herd immunity that we need much quicker.

In a best-case scenario, long-term resistance would help us eradicate the virus.

Dr Anthony Fauci warned that removing the new coronavirus is extremely unlikely, however.

Similarly, the WHO stated that the virus may not go away. The resistance question still stands,

as we need to know precisely how long the defense against reinfection lasts.

The CDC plans to run a comprehensive antibody study in the US in the next 18 months to track the disorder,

and the expectation is that we will find the response we need. The immune system generates antibodies that are unique to each pathogen.

They travel the body and can prevent another infection

That is why plasma transfusions from COVID-19 survivors can help people with deficient immune systems who can not fight the illness by themselves.

Antibody-based drugs are in development, and they could both cure COVID-19 patients and supply limited immunity to folks who have not contracted the disease.

Vaccines work exactly the same way, but unlike antibody drugs, they teach the immune system to make its antibodies.The nationwide study

The CDC wants to research as many as 325,000 volunteers nationally, Reuters notes, to track how the new virus was spreading.

The analysis begins in June or July, analyzing blood from 1,000 donors in 25 metro areas each month for 12 months.

The investigators will then test blood from another 25,000 donors after 18 months.

The following phase will comprise Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, St. Louis, Chicago, Denver, and many others.

The CDC-funded portion will be officially announced this week and will extend the extent and time frame of this analysis.

The CDC aims to look at how the antibodies evolve, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said. Vitalant will also lead the wider effort.

Nordlund explained that investigators aim to release results frequently,

which should give officials insight into how the disease

Similar serology studies have been performed at neighborhood levels.

A New York study which included 3,000 subjects demonstrated that 20% of the participants had antibodies,

while a Boston antibody study discovered that 10 percent of the 750 people tested had COVID-19 antibodies.

Spain ran a much bigger study, revealing that up to 5 percent of the population may have contracted the illness,

which is ten times the number of confirmed cases.