The Microsoft Surface Headphones: All Information, You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

The Microsoft Surface Headphones announced during the October press event in 2018. What was more surprising, nevertheless, was Microsoft’s aspirations: the brand new Surface cans were designed to take on market leaders such as Bose and Sony from the headphone world.

And they’re still a set of Headphones two-wheeled.

These headphones feature quite a noise-canceling technology in addition to beamforming microphones for superior voice pickup all inside a slick-looking and comfy shell. While these cans are compatible with Windows 10 and Android in addition to iOS, Cortana is your attention, which could be limiting compared to other alternatives.

- Advertisement -

The new cans tried out, and we were amazed by just how great they are. They might not be quite the Sony WH-1000XM3 killers Microsoft had expected that they would be, except we were blown away.

Price and availability Of The Microsoft Surface Headphones

The Surface headphones are available to buy for $349.99 / #329.99 / AU$499 significantly more expensive than a few of our favorite models from heritage audio brands such as Bose and Sennheiser, and around the same cost as our favorite noise-canceling headphones of 2018 (and 2019, and 2020), the Sony WH-1000MX3s.

Why so pricey? Well, Microsoft has packaged an awful lot of features including touch panels on the casing and dials on every cup, into the Surface headphones. However, does this justify the purchase price? We think as we’ll describe in further detail below.

Design of The Microsoft Surface Headphones

Surface headphones are extremely, very grey. And, based on your personal preference, that could be extraordinarily appealing or mind-numbingly dull. As for us, we dig out the minimalist aesthetic, but it would be wonderful to see more differentiation between the darker shade on the inside of the cups and the headband.

The Surface cans do look cool in a normcore’ kind of way. Dare we say, Microsoft has developed a bit of an Edge?

It leaves us craving more — for want of a better word — bling. There is a shiny Microsoft emblem on every side of the headband over the cups. And the hinge that is headband is made from aluminum. Still, it seems just like these silver accents should be integrated onto the outside of the housing. In the end, if you’re paying $350 for a set of headphones, you want them to look a bit special.

But they do come when you’re on the move, without worrying about hurting the headphones.

That grey has the effect of producing the headphones seem clunky, even though they aren’t unusually large in comparison with comparable models. Either way, the color strategy (or lack thereof) is guaranteed to divide consumers; you adore it, or you hate it.

That said, the Surface headphones were designed with comfort in mind, with Microsoft taking inspiration from gamers who spend long periods cans. The cups are made from memory foam, which also cushions the top of the headband, to cause them to feel as soft as possible.

We did encounter a little bit of pressure around the temples while using them, although the cups are very comfortable as a result of this memory foam. If you enjoy a fit, then you will probably get on well with the Surface headphones, but if you’re sensitive to stress from headphones that this could be an issue for you.

A word of warning concerning the headband: the slide bar that you use to adjust the magnitude of the headband is liable to start as you move your head around — and as we discovered, this makes it simple for long hair to become trapped and trapped as you take the headphones off.

Features and performance of The Microsoft Surface Headphones

In short, the Surface headphones seem fantastic, and also the bass frequencies are especially impressive. Even the snobbiest bass is coming through beautiful paths such as James Blake’s’Limit To Your Love’. Thanks to its speaker drivers that are free-edge that are 40mm.

These headphones shine when it comes to vocals, however; we tried them out on this Is The Last Time’ by The National, and we were impressed with the generous and warm mid-tones that made each lyric sound resonant and emotive.

It’s down to personal preference, and there is no denying that these headphones offer you an immersive and realistic replication of your songs which you would expect from heritage audio brands which Microsoft has achieved that is something of a surprise.