The Matrix 4: Release Date, Possible Cast And All The Latest Information

- Advertisement -

The Matrix is another successful movie franchise by Warner Bros. Pictures. Matrix 4 is another part of the franchise—this American since fiction film is written and directed by Lana Wachowski. The production houses have announced the release dates for The matrix 4.

The matrix 4 release date

The release date for the fourth installment of the movie has been decided. The film is being produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. The filming of the movie began on February 4, 2020, in San Francisco. On March 16, 2020, the production of the movie was stopped due to a drastic increase in no. of cases of COVID-19 pandemic. However, after the imposed lockdown in the U.S. ends, the production is scheduled to begin again on July 6, 2020. The release date for the movie is set for May 21, 2020.

The Matrix 4 Cast

The cast for the movie has been decided and revealed as well. Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian will be seen in lead roles. The roles for Neil Patrick, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathon Groff, Toby Onwumere, and other known artists have not been disclosed.

There is no information regarding the plot of the movie. We will get to know about it after the movie hits the theatres on May 21, 2020.

Until then, keep reading www.worldtoptrendcom for more updates on the latest movies, tv shows, and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.