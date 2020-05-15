Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4: plot, cast, release date and all...
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4: plot, cast, release date and all about the series

By- Salina Marak
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American comedy-drama series released on 17 March 2017 on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a housewife in New York City during the late 1950s and early 1960s named Miriam Midge Maisel, played by the actress Rachel Brosnahan. She wants to be a famous stand-up comedian and starts pursuing a career in this field. The series has completed all three seasons with a tremendous hit attracting a lot of audiences and fans.

EXPECTED STORYLINE FOR THE NEXT SEASON

The third season shows that Midge has come a long way from the place where she had began her new career. As a character though we see a lot of flaws in her, Midge doesn’t come up as homophobic or racist because of the way she treats people from a different background unlike hers, but only as a woman who has only considered on a very surface level, what it must feel like to be treated as a member of marginalized society she lives in. The conclusion ends in disappointment for Midge and Sussie as Shy decides not to take them with him for the tour. Though it was a massive disappointment for Midge, I don’t think she’s someone who would give up so easily.

The next season might probably be about how she pulls herself up from the pit of disappointment towards the world of stages and comedies. It is also expected that we might see the on-screen story of romance amid comedy between Midge and Lenny Bruce. So, brace yourself for an exciting and fun season once again.

RELEASE DATE

The fourth season’s renewal was announced in 2019, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the production has been paused, so we might have to wait till 2021.

CAST

The expected cast for the next season is Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe” Weissman and Kevin Pollak as Moisre Maisel. There might be new faces too, which hasn’t been revealed yet.

In this season, we will also be expecting to see a cultural development experienced throughout America as we come to the 1960s.

