The MacBook Air 2020 Review And More Info

The MacBook Air 2020 feels like a much more significant step up from the MacBook Air 2019 with no doubt.

Apple has given it new parts, giving it a decent uptick in functionality, and upped its minimal storage capacity so that rather than starting with a paltry 128GB, you’re getting double the storage.

That’s not all. Our main problem with models was the way under-powered they felt in contrast to a lot of laptops of around the same price tag. There were far too many compromises, especially when it came to each update felt like a step up and storage space, and processing power, rather than a jump.

Luckily, the MacBook Air 2020 has made up for that. With processors, it also currently has configurations for the first time and up to 16GB of RAM making this season’s models more potent than their predecessors. And, it does this all without neglecting that light and thin design that the MacBook Air is famous for and breaking more.

While it’s not the thinnest laptop around (that the LG Gram, for instance, is just one of many Windows 10 laptops that weighs significantly less than the MacBook Air these days), it’s still an impressively compact notebook with Apple’s exceptional design and builds quality. While the new components add a small amount of extra size and weight into the general dimensions of this new MacBook Air, it has stayed a notebook you can quickly and efficiently carry around with you.

Apple has surprised us by releasing the MacBook Air 2020 in a price that is lower than what the 2019 model launched at $999 / # 999 / AU$ 1,599 when it comes to cost. Not only is this more economical, but the specs are better than last year’s version, together with the entry-level model featuring a dual-core 10th-generation 1.1GHz Intel Core i3 processor with a boost of 3.2GHz, 256GB storage along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Design-wise, things are pretty much the same, but with one significant (and welcome) gap: the MacBook Air 2020 comes with a new keyboard. Gone is the old butterfly buttons, which have been too shallow for a lot of folks, and likely to fail if debris, like dust and crumbs, fell between the keys, and in its place is the Magic computer keyboard, which first appeared with the MacBook Pro 16-inch. This provides a journey when typing, so it feels more responsive, and crucially it seems to have fixed the elderly keyboard’s issues.

SPECFICATION OF MACBOOK AIR (2020)

CPU: 1.1GHz Intel Core i3-1000NG4 (dual-core, 4 threads, 4MB cacheup to 3.2GHz)

Graphics: Intel Iris Plus

RAM: 8GB (3,733MHz LPDDR4X)

Display: 13.3-inch, 2,560 x 1,600 Retina True Tone display (backlit LED, IPS)

Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack

Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-F, Bluetooth 5

Camera: 720p FaceTime HD webcam

Weight: 2.8 lbs (1.29kg)

Size: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61cm; W x D x H)