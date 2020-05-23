The Lovebirds Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Lovebirds is an American romantic comedy film. The initial announcement of the shooting progress came back in January 2019. The development has been updating the shooting progress at regular intervals. The story of the film focusses mainly on the couple who gets trapped with the murder mystery and face extreme circumstance while solving the case. We have gathered much information about the release date, cast, and all you need to know about The Lovebirds.

Michael Showalter directed the film. Tom Lassally, Oliver Obst, Todd Schulman and

Jordana Mollick is the executive producer of the film. The story of the film is written by

Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gallm, and Martin Gero. The film was produced with an estimated budget of around 16 million US dollars. Paramount Pictures, MRC, 3 Arts Entertainment and

Quinn’s House is the production companies involved in creating the film.

When Is The Lovebirds Release Date?

The Lovebirds Will be released on May,22,2020. It was earlier planned to be released on theatres but delayed due to the global lockdown. The development has adopted to stream through online video streaming platform bypassing the traditional theatrical release. The announcement has been updated to the audience through social media post and press releases. Fans are excited to watch the romantic crime drama film after a long time. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Lovebirds?

As of now, we don’t have much information about the cast details of the film. The development has revealed the minor cast details to the audience during their shooting progress. We have gathered much cast information from the reliable sources that we’ll like to share with you.

Following are the cast included in The Lovebirds

Kumail Nanjiani as Jibran,

Issa Rae as Leilani,

Anna Camp,

Paul Sparks,

Kyle Bornheimer as Brett,

Kelly Murtagh as Evonne,

Moses Storm as Steve,

Barry Rothbart.

The Lovebirds: Plot The development does not reveal the plot details of The Lovebirds. Many might know that the plot details of the film will be out during the actual release date, we have to wait to get the official confirmation about The Lovebirds Plot details. The Lovebirds: Trailer Yes, there is a trailer available for The Lovebirds. The development has released the trailer to unveil the glimpses of information about the upcoming romantic script. We’ll provide the visual content of the film.