The Lord of the Rings : Cast And All Other Details You Should Want To Know About This Show.

Amazon has kept news about”The Lord of the Rings” as quiet as it possibly can, but IndieWire has compiled a listing of those nine must-know particulars concerning the upcoming series. 1 key update: on March 17 Amazon Prime Video announced it was final production on the series in New Zealand in response to this COVID-19 pandemic. The closure comes one month after the series started filming, and following New Zealand staged protective immigration steps to protect the nation from the coronavirus, for example 14 days of mandatory self-isolation for visitors and citizens entering the country.

It Is a Prequel Series

When the Amazon series was initially announced, there was an assumption was that it could be a retelling of the trilogy of books, exactly like the films. But then in March, it was verified that the series would be a prequel series, with rumor swirling it would center on a young Aragorn (portrayed by Viggo Mortensen from the movies). Nonetheless, in the lead-up to confirmation, Middle-earth maps published from the official Amazon”The Lord of the Rings” Twitter profile showed lands that would’ve just existed before nature’s time. (Though the show will feature the island of Númenor, the home of Aragorn’s ancestors)

For reference, “The Hobbit” and”The Lord of the Rings” book and movie trilogy are put thousands of years after the Second Age, toward the end of the Third Age. The Second Age, on the other hand, is most notable for being the time frame when Sauron (the titular lord of the rings and also quite integral to the Second Age) made the One Ring to rule all the other Rings of Power. From the time Smeagol had come throughout the Ring, it had been lost for over 2,000 decades.

What about the Cast?

Back in July, Variety reported that Australian celebrity Markella Kavenagh (“Picnic at Hanging Rock”) was in talks for the series, as a character named Tyra. No other details were given about the character, and neither Amazon nor Kavenagh’s reps commented about the information. Kavanagh is recorded as”rumored” on IMDB.

Then January saw Amazon announce a cast list at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour: Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyrone Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman. Of the previously reported titles, Maxim Baldry was the only one not contained on the listing. At the TCA Press Tour, Amazon co-head of TV Vernon Sanders said, “We still have a few important roles to throw.”