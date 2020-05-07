The LG Velvet Smartphones: Lauch Date And More Info

- Advertisement -

The LG Velvet, the Korean giant’s effort to revitalize its consumer phone brand with a handset has arrived. And the waiting game starts.

We’re not waiting for the telephone’s specs or attributes LG essentially revealed people from the build-up to the LG Velvet launch event held Thursday morning in Korea (and Wednesday evening at the US). When the phone launches out of the home market of South Korea of LG, However, what we don’t know is.

We hope that the LG Velvet does like a more massive release. The telephone LG’s showed off during a launch event that felt more like a fashion show. Then a tech product unveiling is undoubtedly eye-catching and could be an attractive option to Samsung’s pricier Galaxy S20 lineup even though not as less expensive as some smartphone users likely were hoping for.

Here’s what we know so far following LG took the wraps and what we’re still waiting to listen.

The LG Velvet Spec

Price: 890,800 won (about $730)

OS: Android 10 with LG UX

Display: 6.8-inch OLED

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple-lens: 48MP wide; 8MP ultrawide; 5MP depth sensor

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4,300 mAh

5G: Sub 6-GHz

Size: 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 6.3 ounces

Price and Availability LG Velvet

By an LG press release from Korea, the LG Velvet will cost 899,800 won. That would put the US coast for the LG Velvet — telephone manufacturers adjust for taxes and import fees while direct currency conversions for phone prices are tricky.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G a higher-end phone that features a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor compared to LG Velvet — costs $899 in this country. (T-Mobile sells a version of the telephone with no signature dual-screen accessory for $100 less.) So while the Velvet looks like it would cost significantly less than the V60, the price difference doesn’t appear that broad.

It would put the LG Velvet. While the OnePlus 8 Pro prices $899, the Galaxy S20 starts at $999. (The standard edition of the OnePlus 8 is cheaper at $699.) Of course, those phones feature the Snapdragon 865, rather than the Snapdragon 765G found inside the LG Velvet.

There is also the question of when or if the Velvet will arrive in the USA. That advice was not declared during the Velvet launch event unless, among those versions, let it slip when no one was paying attention. All LG has said is that the phone goes on sale in South Korea on May 15, together with pre-orders beginning Friday (May 8) in that country.

LG Velvet layout and display

Design is at the heart of the LG Velvet, the models strutting down the catwalk to mark the debut of the phone. The 3D Arc design marked with curved screen edges for the phone, which should make it easier to grasp has been touted by LG. (The versions didn’t seem to have any difficulty holding onto their Velvet handsets)

At 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches, the LG Velvet is closer in height to the Galaxy S20 Plus than the Galaxy S20, even though it’s taller than phones if just as broad as the S20 Plus. Then again, the Velvet also has a larger display at 6.8 inches than either of those two mobiles.

Thanks to a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, the telephone offers plenty of screen real estate that’s interrupted only by a teardrop top-notch to the front camera in the upper center of the screen. There are rather thin bezels around the screen, which is a FullVision screen featuring 2460 x 1080 resolution.

One of the signature elements of LG Velvet’s design is visible once you flip the phone over. Instead of grouping, it’s three back cameras in chunky array-like many flagship telephones have done recently, LG has arranged them in cascading order. LG calls this a”raindrop effect,” and it’s really pretty striking and may place the phone apart from other designs.

The Velvet comes in four different colors — a color LG, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and also Aurora Green is calling Illusion Sunset.

Cameras of LG Velvet

You’ll find a 5MP depth sensor that should help produce portrait outcomes along with the first detector, aided by an 8MP lens. You’ll notice that there is a telephoto lens lacking out of that camera array, which renders the LG Velvet brief when stacked up against other flagship mobiles. As do iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 11 Guru, the Galaxy S20 family features a lens on every version. The LG V60 has a camera array since the Velvet, therefore maybe LG has no use for telephoto lenses.

During the LG Velvet launching event, LG seemed interested in touting the mobile’s video capabilities — perhaps not surprising as it feels like LG is tailoring the Velvet to get a younger audience that spends its time creating and sharing movies. In addition to picture stabilization for video, LG is currently touting features like AMSR recording for better capturing a bokeh voice attribute that could hone in on a particular voice when there’s a lot of background sound and minor sounds.

Battery and Processor Of LG Velvet

It should provide stable performance, although the Snapdragon 765G isn’t the processor in the Snapdragon lineup of Qualcomm. The G variant is a very attuned promising graphics rendering than the conventional 765 chipsets. LG is augmenting that of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As proficient as the LG Velvet might be in handling demanding apps and games, it’s not likely to measure up to Snapdragon phones, especially with telephone manufacturers stuffing those devices packed with RAM. Also problematic for the Velvet is that the iPhone SE includes and Apple’s new cellphone costs hundreds less than the LG Velvet is very likely to market.

As for the battery, there is a 4,300 mAh power pack designed to keep the LG Velvet. That is larger than 4,000 mAh battery within the Galaxy S20, which lasted just 9.5 hours on our battery life test. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G and its beefier 5,000 mAh has the very best mobile battery life of any 5G-capable phone we’ve examined since it held out for almost 13 hours on the same test.

Because with 5G networks, it is going to connect like the V60 that is relevant to this LG Velvet. The Snapdragon 765G comes with an integrated 5G modem, so as soon as it arrives in this country, the Velvet will join the ranks of 5G telephones.

LG Velvet outlook

The LG Velvet is the LG G9, but with a distinctive name as LG begins to ditch the array of letters and numbers that phone makers slap in their handsets. LG’s G string telephones were built with a broad audience in mind, and also the expression of the Velvet plus the focus on movie appears to keep this heritage.

Together with the caveat that the Velvet could sport a very different price when it lands in the US. Pricing is a little puzzling as its a little too close to more robust phones such as the OnePlus 8 and iPhone 11 to place the LG Velvet as a bargain alternative for individuals tired of paying four-figure sums for their flagship mobiles. That puts a significant burden on those LG cameras to perform well.

Nevertheless, we hope its reach does expand beyond South Korea to land in countries similar to this one. At a time when it’s getting more challenging to tell leading flagship phones. The Velvet brings a look that is distinctive to the mix.