The LG Velvet: Launched Date, Spec And Other Info

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
The LG Velvet is going to be the organization’s next midsize smartphone also is set to replace the flagship G series. The launch is just LG has gone ahead early and shown a couple of images of this gadget and the specs.

The LG Velvet will be launch in a launch on May 7, and the device will be available in South Korea. That said, we don’t know what else is left since the firm has unveiled a lot through a post on its website that is Korean to learn.

It’s currently unclear when and when the LG Velvet will probably be arriving into other markets outside South Korea. It is not sure what the company will say, although we may find that information on May 7.

The LG Velvet will come with a 6.8-inch Complete HD+ OLED panel using a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The telephone itself is 6.8mm thick, and it comes with a’3D Arc’ layout that essentially means the borders of the cellphone featured a curved screen.

The Mobile is powered with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which delivers 5G connectivity. It’ll have 8GB of storage, which can be further expanded with a microSD card.

The LG Velvet will sport a camera setup that is a dual camera with a 48MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP thickness detector. It is also going to feature a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter.

That is what the company is calling a waterdrop’ design, which you can see in the image below. It is intended to look like water droplets falling.

The LG Velvet will use pixel binning technologies to combine 4 pixels into a single when shooting a non-invasive environment. If it works, it should improve photography in locations.

There is also a voice Out Focus’ feature that lets you separately adjusted separate background sound and voice when shooting a video. An ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) recording feature for video recording will also increase the sensitivity of the telephone’s two microphones to deliver crisp sound output.

There’s a 4,300mAh battery with wired fast-charging throughout the USB-C interface on the base of the mobile phone, plus the phone features 10W wireless charging. The device supports multiple accessories such as the company’s Dual Screen and Stylus Pen, which can be sold individually.

The LG Velvet may also pack in speakers, and AI seems to boost the video experience.

The AI sound mechanically analyzes the media material being played and also sets the best quality. The LG Velvet is going to be available in four color options – Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset.

We will make sure to bring you more about the LG Velvet on May 7 if we hear any information about its release, and when we listen to more.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
