- Advertisement -

The next generation of video game consoles is months away, but there are a few significant blockbusters planned for this creation in the interim. Possibly the most notable of all of them is The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to one of 2013’s most critically-acclaimed releases. Still, developer Naughty Dog was thrown for a loop a week when a flood of spoilers popped up online as part of a massive flow of mysterious source.

Videos were uploaded to YouTube last week, which seemed to show off game play and cut scenes from The Last of Us Part II, devoting crucial moments from the narrative. The footage featured debug information leading some to speculate that a disgruntled Naughty Dog employee could happen to be behind the leak. But on Friday, Sony affirmed to Games Industry.biz the folks behind the video leak were”not connected with Sony Interactive Entertainment or even Naughty Dog,” and now evidence indicates that hackers were to blame.

On the weekend, Twitter consumer Pixel Butts shared a supposed explanation for how the hackers would have managed to get their hands on the footage they shared. When the development of a game nears completion, Naughty Dog pushes on a patch which contains an Amazon Web Services key. This key can be paired with a bucket ID to offer access to the server’s contents. Hackers discovered this vulnerability and started saving development material for several games, such as Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and The Last of Us.

- Advertisement -

Overall, Pixel Butts says though he claims he had no involvement in the hack and even went as far as to warn Naughty Dog about the AWS vulnerability again in February that 1TB of information was stolen.

Individuals with direct knowledge of the leak, in addition to current Naughty Dog workers, told me that”hackers discovered a security vulnerability in a patch for an elderly ND match and used it to get access to ND’s servers.”

It is still unclear who just decided to go through with leaking the material online, or why they did. Pixel Butts told Kotaku the men and women who discovered the vulnerability are”more just ND enthusiasts that enjoy development content from their matches, instead of malicious actors.” Nevertheless, someone will probably pay a heavy price as soon as they are identified, and took it upon themselves to create the content public.

The Last Us Part II was initially scheduled to launch on the Play Station 4 on February 21st, 2020, but has been postponed on two distinct occasions, and is currently slated to start on June 19th.