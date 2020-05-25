Home Movies The Last Days of American Crime Release Date, Cast & Everything You...
The Last Days of American Crime Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

By- Kavin
The Last Days of American Crime is an American action crime thriller film. The first announcement of the film came back in 2018. Fans are extremely excited and looking forward to the release date of the drama. The development has been updating the film’s shooting progress to engage the audience towards the upcoming action film. In this article, we have compiled the gathered information about The Last Days of American Crime release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The film is directed by Olivier Megaton, produced by Jesse Berger, Jason Michael Berman, and Barry Levine. The film’s story is based on The Last Days of American Crime

by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. The film is developed to target the audience, particularly in the United States. Radical Studios and Mandalay Pictures are the production companies involved in developing the film. The story of the film is based on Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini’s 2009 graphic novel of the same name.

When Are The Last Days of American Crime Release Date?

The Last Days of American Crime will be released on June 5, 2020. This is if the development follows the previous release date. It’s said that the development has already completed the film’s shooting progress and is currently in the editing progress. The development has planned to launch the film in an online video streaming platform to reach various regions of different countries to cover the maximum audience base.

Fans can enjoy the film on Netflix once it gets released. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the film. We’ll keep you updated once any changes drop from the development. Check our website for more regular updates.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Last Days of American Crime?

As of now, we don’t have much information about the cast details of the upcoming film. It’s expected that the development might update the cast details of the film soon. Leaks and speculation suggest the cast details of The Last Days of American Crime. We have gathered quite a few cast information from the internet.

The following are the cast included in The Last Days of American Crime.

  • Édgar Ramírez as Graham Bricke,
  • Anna Brewster as Shelby Dupree,
  • Michael Pitt as Kevin Cash,
  • Sharlto Copley,
  • Sean Cameron Michael as Pete Slatery,
  • Alonso Grandio as Checkpoint Army Ranger.
Kavin

