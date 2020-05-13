The Kissing Booth 2: When will it hit the theatres?

- Advertisement -

Teenage rom-com Kissing Booth is all set for a sequel. The fans are super thrilled after hearing the news. Although Netflix announced the sequel a long time ago, it will require a very long time to come out. Now, after waiting for so long, the major concerns of the fans are, when is it going to release? Keep reading to find out!

When will The Kissing Booth 2 release?

As of now, we know that an announcement trailer was released in February 2019, which indeed confirmed the sequel. But, since then, we have no information on the release date or any trailer release. The only ray of hope for the sequel at this moment is that Netflix uploaded a sequel confirmation post on Instagram. Through that post, Netflix confirmed the comeback of the actors Jacob, Joey, and Joel as the leads.

Who will be the cast members?

- Advertisement -

As of now, the actors who will be seen are :

Joey King as Shelley (Elle) Evans

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn

Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn

Taylor Perez as Marco

Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Meganne Young as Rachel

Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn

Bianca Bosch as Olivia

Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn

Tyler Chaney as Stunts

Carson White as Brad Evans

A little insight on The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix original, The Kissing Booth 2 is a Vince Marcello directorial, with a screenplay by Jay and Marcello. This film is an adaptation of a publication with the same title Beth Reekles. The first part of the film was released in 2018, and following that in 2019, Netflix announced its Sequel.

The film was a hit for the audience, and the fans were eagerly waiting for a sequel. But, the movie was not able to impress the critics too much; in fact, they gave a negative response. If we talk about the film with the fans, they were moved by the romance between Noah and Elle.

What will fate hold for Noah and Elle in the sequel?

A high school student has a crush on her best friend’s brother Noah. He is the hot hunk of the school, but still a brother of Lee(her best friend) for her. The love story between Elle and Noah sparks on the Kissing booth, and since then, they can not keep their hands off each other. They hide their relationship, get caught, and everything ends. Later, after everything’s fine, she confesses to Noah about her feelings. But, there’s always a catch! Noah needs to leave for higher studies.

Now, what will happen to Noah and Elle then? Will their “forever” survive in the long-distance relationship? Well, we will need to wait until the trailer’s out.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.