The Kissing Booth 2 release date: When can we expect it?

By- Vikash Kumar
A particular launch date for Kissing Booth 2 has yet to be verified, so, unfortunately, we can only imagine. Netflix took to post a teaser having time to keep your eye spring 2020.

Filming ended at October 2019 and started in June 2019 on the sequel. By doing a while, we believe you can probably expect The Kissing Booth 2 to land on the giant streaming around May 2020, but again this has yet to be confirmed.

Kissing Booth 2 cast: Is Jacob Elordi coming back?

As excited as lovers were by the announcement video for its sequel, it did lead them to be worried because he was nowhere to be seen that Jacob Elordi wouldn’t be back as Noah Flynn. But, Elordi has been verified to reprise his role. Joel Courtney is returning as Lee Flynn, Noah’s brother along with Elle’s BFF.

There’ll be a few new faces in the city for the sequel as well as Netflix has verified that Taylor Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers have joined the cast. They are starring as Chloe and Marco and certainly will be”love interests… but not for every other”. Uh-oh.

We do not yet know if Meganne Young is going to be back as Lee’s girlfriend Rachel probably or when the OMG women will reunite: Zandile-Izandi Madliwa as Gwyneth and Bianca Bosch as Olivia.

It is also not clear if Molly Ringwald will return as Lee’s mother and Noah.

Behind the camera, director Vince Marcello is back, and he will co-write with Jay Arnold, as well as create with Michele Weisler (who worked on the very first movie), Andrew Cole-Bulgin and Edward Glauser.

