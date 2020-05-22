- Advertisement -

The information is limited, but infants may be at higher risk for a severe case of COVID-19 than older kids.

The information is limited

and they have to get analyzed twice within two days of the birth.

The CDC also recommends that the moms are kept six feet from their newborn children.

Living through the publication coronavirus pandemic was a challenge for each of us.

Still, as I sit , working in the home and ready to limit my exposure to the external world,

I can not help but consider how much more complex this ordeal has to be for countless individuals and households

that have much more to worry about than whether or not Rite Aid down the road will finally be stocked with name brand toilet paper this week.

The guidelines suggest that any babies born to COVID-19 verified or suspected girls

should be test for the virus at 24 hours and 48 hours old, irrespective of whether the infants themselves reveal some symptoms.

Transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which leads to COVID-19,

to neonates is suppose to occur primarily through respiratory droplets during the period of time when neonates are expose to moms, other caregivers,

visitors, or healthcare personnel with COVID-19

,” that the CDC site explains, showing how frightening the encounter may be for new parents.

“Limited reports have increased the concern of potential intrapartum or peripartum transmission,

but also the extent and clinical significance of vertical transmission by these paths are uncertain.”

As has been the case from the onset of this pandemic, there’s still a fantastic deal that we do not understand.

According to the CDC, data shows that children younger than 12 months old might be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 than older kids,

but the sample size is relatively limited.

The data that has been gather shows COVID-19 positive infants display a variety of symptoms,

such as fever, fever, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of appetite.

However, as the CDC notes, many of these possible COVID-19 symptoms can also be

“found commonly in term and preterm babies for other explanations.

” The fantastic news is that almost all babies who tested positive for COVID-19 had asymptomatic or mild illnesses and recovered with no complications.

But, serious illness requiring mechanical ventilation has been reported too in positive babies.

It goes on to show exactly how important it is to respect social distancing and other safety guidelines

because the very last thing you need to do is pass on the virus to a pregnant girl and put her in a position

where she wants to be separate from her newborn child because she tested positive.