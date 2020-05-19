- Advertisement -

I tell myself I’m going to catch up on each of the Award-winning Academy films I missed the first time around every year, and I fail to follow along with this plan every year. 2020 has been no different. Of the nine Picture nominees in the 2020 Oscars, I’ve just seen one, but it happened to be the one that took the trophy. Of course, I’m talking about Parasite — the suspenseful, surprising movie directed by Bong Joon Ho that stormed the world.

Parasite began streaming on Hulu weekly:-

If you were among the many confused people, a relatively unknown South Korean manager managed to beat the likes of Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Greta Gerwig. You have been allowed to clear up that confusion, as Parasite began streaming on Hulu weekly. There are plenty of places to buy or lease an electronic copy of Parasite; however, Hulu is your only choice if you want to stream the best picture of 2019.

It should be at the top of your list:-

For those of you who are reluctant to set aside two hours to see a movie using a mysterious plot, allow me to assure you this masterful thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat for all of its time. I forced my roommate to go to the theater with me to view it (long before theaters were off-limits), and the first thing he said to me once we got out of our chairs was that it might have been the best movie he’d ever seen in theatres. It should be at the top of your list if you missed it, and unlike anything else you’ve ever noticed.

Hulu has also added three additional Bong Joon Ho films :-

But the fantastic news doesn’t stop there! In addition to Parasite, Hulu has also added three additional Bong Joon Ho films to its streaming library: Barking Dogs Never Bite, The Host, along with Mother. All three are worth watching, but The Host could be the perfect double-feature to cooperate with Parasite. While Parasite’s name is a metaphor, The Host’s is significantly more literal (at least in terms of the movie’s plot), as a giant monster rises from the sea and also kidnaps a guy’s daughter.

Stars in The Host too:-

Kang-ho Song, who plays with the bad father in Parasite, stars in The Host too, and it is interesting to compare the two roles, as there are notable similarities and differences between the characters Bong created.

HBO series adapting Parasite:-

With an HBO series adapting Parasite for the United States currently on the way, there’s no better time to grab on the source material and find out why a foreign-language film finally awakened to win Best Picture.