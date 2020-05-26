The High Note Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

We have information, especially for those looking for a romantic drama as we can; there a huge demand for romantic scripts nowadays. Many talented technicians in the industry are continuously working on creating scripts to satisfy the needs of the audience. The High Note is an American romantic comedy-drama. The first announcement of the film was announced in 2019, soon began the principal photography work. In this article, I’ll discuss The High Note release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The High Note is directed by Nisha Ganatra, produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Flora Greeson writes the story of the film. Working Title Films and Perfect World Pictures are the production companies involved in producing the scripts. Focus Features holds the distribution right to release the film in various regions of different parts of the country. Fans are excited and looking eagerly towards the romantic script.

When Is The High Note Release Date?

The High Note will be released on May 29, 2020. It was earlier planned to be released through local theatres; later, the decision was reconsidered. It was announced that the development would release the film through an online video streaming platform bypassing the traditional theatre release. Video-On-Demand service is the next generation entertainment medium to reach a wide range of audiences. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the upcoming film.

Who Are The Cast Included In The High Note?

Cast details of the film are partially out. It’s expected that the development will be updating the remaining cast details a few days before the actual release date. As of now, we have gathered information about The High Note Cast. We’ll share the collected information with you so that you can get glimpses of the details of The High Note.

Following are the cast included in The High Note

Dakota Johnson as Maggie Sherwood,

Tracee Ellis Ross as Grace Davis,

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as David Cliff,

Zoë Chao as Katie Davis,

Ice Cube as Jack Robertson,

June Diane Raphael as Gail,

Deniz Akdeniz as Spencer Cliff,

Bill Pullman as Max,

Eddie Izzard as Dan Deakins,

Diplo as Richie Williams.

The High Note: Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any accurate plot information from reliable sources. Leaks and speculation suggest information about the plot details of the upcoming film. We stand firm with a motive to provide valid information. We’ll keep you updated once the plot details drop from the development.