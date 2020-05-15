“The Haunting of Hill House” Season 2 or “The Haunting of Bly Manor”: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Are you a real fan of horror series? Are you bored of staying at home during this quarantine period? Haven’t seen “The Haunting of Hill House” series?

If your answer is yes, then you can go and watch “The Haunting of Hill House” streaming on Netflix.

Created and directed by Mike Flanagan, “The Haunting of Hill House”, a supernatural horror drama web television series, revolves around the experience of five adult siblings. Those paranormal experiences still haunt these siblings that they experienced at Hill House in 1992. This series is loosely based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. It premiered on Netflix on October 12, 2018. Both viewers and critics very well received it. Many consider this series as the “perfect ghost story”.

After the smashing success of season 1, Netflix renewed the series for the second season as anthology series. The second season is named as “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and will not have any link with season 1. Viewers are eagerly waiting for “The Haunting of Bly Manor”.

Release date of “The Haunting of Bly Manor”.

On February 21, 2019, it was officially announced by makers that “The Haunting of Bly Manor” will hit the screen in 2020. However, the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of release of season 2. Mike Flanagan has assured the fans that the outbreak of COVID-19 will not affect the release date. It is expected that the season 2 will premiere in October 2020.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor”: What can we expect from this season?

The plot of “The Haunting of Bly Manor” will be influenced by Henry James’ “The Turn of the screw”. It will portray a governess, who looks after two strange children. The exciting part is that this season will be a blend of elements taken from several horror stories of Henry James. Season 2 is going to be even scarier than season 1. It will have the factor of hidden ghosts that viewers enjoyed in season 1. In short, season 2 will likely blow the minds of viewers with its bone-chilling spooky scenes.

The cast of “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

The cast of this season will have a lot of stars from previous seasons, but of course, they will be playing different roles in this season. It will present Victoria Pedretti as the governess Dani, Oliver Jackson Cohen as the “charming fellow” Peter, Amelie Smith and Benjamin Ainsworth as Flora and Miler (the two strange children). Others actors who have been added include Kate Siegel, iZombie’s actor Rahul Kohli and many more.

