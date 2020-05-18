The haunting of hill house season 2: Cast, release, plot and other things you need to know!

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of Hill House, which is based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel, kicks off with the Crain family moving into their brand new home.

The plot alternates between two timelines, following five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House continue to haunt them in the present day, and flashbacks are depicting events leading up to the eventful night in 1992 when the family fled from the mansion. The series premiered on Netflix on October 12, 2018

- Advertisement -

The fans of the horror movies went crazy after watching this series. It is confirmed as the best horror movie ever.

Cast: The haunting of hill house season 2

The new season includes the returning of favorites include Henry Thomas, who played young Hugh Crain, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who took on the role of Luke Crain, and fan-favorite Kate Siegel, who is known for her iconic one-liners in the part of Theodora Crain. Victoria Pedretti is also returning to the series. The more of the characters are returning, and some new characters are also expected to enter the horror film comeback. The film will be more horror and crazy as compared to the first one.

Plot: The haunting of hill house season 2

This time around, the show is sporting a new name, The Haunting of Bly Mansion, and will be inspired by Henry James’ 1898 short novel, the turn of the skrew. The book is set in an old country mansion. The plot: Two young orphans are cared for by a young governess, who narrates the story.

This is the only storyline that we knew until now, but soon, we will be updated as we will get the news for the same.

Release date: The haunting of hill house season 2

Season 2 for the movie will come out at the end of 2020. no trailer has been released yet, but it will be released soon. There might be a delay in the release due to the global pandemic.

Stay tuned for more updates