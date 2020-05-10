Home TV Series Netflix The Haunting Of Bly Manor : Twist, Plot, Cast And Release Date!!!!
The Haunting Of Bly Manor : Twist, Plot, Cast And Release Date!!!!

By- Anand mohan
Following The Haunting Of Hill House premiered on Netflix and obtained acclaim, it is going to have a second season using an entirely different story with different characters.

The next season of’The Haunting’ series has been titled The Haunting Of Bly Manor and has created, written and directed by Mike Flanagan, who was also the founder, writer, and director of the first season. The series is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella, The Turn Of The Screw, by Henry James. The series was revived by Netflix on February 21, 2019, as an anthology series (like the American Horror Story series), which had been Flanagan’s notion. Though it will serve as the second season to The Haunting Of Hill House, it will be a standalone story and don’t have any connections to the very first season. Since the series collectively does not have a formal title, fans are calling it’The Haunting’ series.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor entered production on September 30, 2019, and wrapped on February 21, 2020.

Twist

The story shall be different from the first year. While a number of the cast will remain the same. Actors like: Henry Thoma, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson- Cohen, and Kate Siegel will last. And Oliver Jackson-Cohen and the character of Peter will be enjoying.

Plot

The series follows a young governess who is hired to watch over two children in a distant estate after their parents’ deaths. She becomes convinced that the grounds are haunted.

Cast

Several actors from the first time are returning to portray new characters in the second season.

New cast members include T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

Release Date

The Haunting Of Bly Manor doesn’t have a release date announced yet, but it is anticipated to release in late 2020, perhaps through Halloween.

