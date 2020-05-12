The Haunting of Bly Manor : Here Some Latest Updates About Hill House Season 2

- Advertisement -

After the success of Hill House, founder Mike Flanagan chose to renovate his spooky series and turn it in an anthology, titled The Haunting. The next season, known as The Haunting of Bly Manor, will draw its primary inspiration from Henry James’ classic 1898 terror novella The Turn of the Screw.

Based on that source material, we can infer that The Haunting Season two will be every bit as frightening and smart since Hill House was. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about The Haunting of Bly Manor up to now.

Release Date

It will arrive in 2020. Though a specific release date has not yet been announced, The Haunting of Bly Manor is set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2020. Flanagan tweeted in April the Bly Manor’s release date should not be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic since they had already finished filming before productions closing down. Hill House surfaced in October 2018, and though nothing was supported by Netflix, we’d anticipate Bly Manor to follow suit and premiere in October.

Cast

A range of Hill House stars will reunite for Season two. Bly Manor is shaping up to be a reunion Fernhill House’s Crain family. Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played with the distressed twins Nell and Luke Crain in Hill House, have both boarded Bly Manor. They will be joined by Kate Siegel, who played with middle sibling Theo Crain, and Henry Thomas, who played with the Crain patriarch, Hugh.

In the new year, Pedretti will perform the governess, Dani, who’s charged with caring for two”very unusual children,” each celebrity.

Jackson-Cohen will depict Peter,” a charming fellow” who resides in the property and makes”life quite hard” for everyone else, according to the actor. (And if you’ve read The Turn of the Screw, you have an idea of what time of trouble Peter may cause.)

Siegel, Thomas, and Parker’s roles in Bly Manor are still being kept under wraps. Carla Gugino, who starred as Olivia Crain at Hill House, has also hinted that she would be interested in returning for Bly Manor but nothing was announced.

New faces are joining the cast. Zombie favorite Rahul Kohli has united Bly Manor for a series regular. By Deadline, Kohli’s personality is described as”a small-town man with a worldly mindset, who has returned into the country to look after his ailing mother.”

Tania Miller, Amelia Eve, and youthful actors Amelie Smith and Benjamin Ainsworth have also been added to the cast.