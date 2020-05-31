The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Plot And Everything That You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

As most of us recognize that The Handmaid’s Tale is one of those original flagship series of the streaming platform Hulu.

The narrative of the show extends to the gloomy world that’s been produced by writer Margaret Atwood, who has won the Booker Award back in 1985 for her book which goes by precisely the same title.

The entire series is set in a future state that’s named Gilead, where most of the girls are delegated strict principles of society. This factor is dependent on their wealth and fertility from the government, which can be autocratic.

Throughout the next installment of the epic show, Hulu has confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for another season.

This made lovers anticipated but not surprised because, with a dedicated and extensive fan base success, season four was unavoidable.

Release Date

If we go on and try to talk about a potential release date for a new year, there’s none. There is currently no date set for the launch of season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

People who have binge-watched the previous seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale understand that the narrative has shown a year gap in between.

The principal editor of this epic collection, Wendy Hallam Martin, has confirmed that a new season won’t be released before March of 2021.

Nobody knows if this year is the previous one. Even the plotline has nothing to indicate about such a matter.

Each of the fans can keep their fingers crossed at this point and hope all goes well. If we almost talk about more seasons for The Handmaid’s Tale, it will run for as long as Hulu decides to keep on paying for it.

Plot

The previous seasons were based on the novel by Atwood. And it would appear that the following season will follow the same path. Back in September, Margaret Atwood released her next publication which is a follow-up called The Testaments. The show’s producer recently said the Handmaid’s Tale year 4 will occur after the book. So, if you would like to know what another season is going to bring, you are free to read the book, guys!