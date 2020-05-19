The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Much More!!!!

- Advertisement -

THE HANDMAID’S TALE year 4 has been announced by the founders of the drama – but what exactly do we know about the new show? Here’s everything that has been revealed up to now about the launch date, cast, plot, and trailer of the series.

When is The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 published?

There’s not any official information yet on if The Handmaid’s Tale season four will be published on Hulu.

However, now it seems that this may be delayed further following production being shut down after the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

Cast

There has not been any news yet about who will be returning for the fourth series of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Nearly all the top cast is expected to return for one more season.

This is expected to comprise Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.

Other possible returning cast members include O.T. Fagbenle as Luke, Alexis Bledel as Emily, and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford.

What is the plot of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4?

The Handmaid’s Tale period three has only just finished airing on Hulu therefore it is not clear yet exactly what direction the storyline will take.

The next series is likely to pick up on the cliffhanger end of season three where June (performed by Elisabeth Moss) was swept away by her fellow handmaidens.

The children managed to escape and make the trip to Canada, therefore we are most likely to see more of them in the new season.

Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) was also detained in the final episode, which will affect her future next season.

Trailer

No, no trailer has been released yet for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

This is only because filming hasn’t yet started and the third show has just finished airing on Hulu.