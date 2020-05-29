The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale was among the best writing received favorable reviews and highly appreciated back in the 20th Century. Along with the same stood because it Hulu adapted this sophisticated publication. The first season of the series won eight Primetime Emmy Awards from thirteen nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Other than that, the series became the first Hulu program to acquire Emmy Outstanding Drama Series accolade. Till now, the series consists of three worth-watching seasons, and it’s returning for another year on Hulu. And in this article, we are going to cover what we know up to now about it. So, hold your breath and traveling with us until the end of the post.

Release Date

Everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing another year on the streaming platform. Looking at this enthusiasm and success, Hulu renewed the show in June 2019. However, because of the hottest Coronavirus Outbreak, the production of the next season is facing manufacturing problems. Any that may be the reason we haven’t got any official release date to the same yet.

Cast Details

We will see, Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O.T. Fagbenle as Luke, at the upcoming season. Alexis Bledel as Emily, and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford, reprising their roles from the previous seasons.

Plot and Trailer

The story of the show follows the events of the Second American Civil War, where a totalitarian society forces the fertile women called”Handmaids” into the child-bearing slavery. The story features the battle and pain of that period and delineates the dystopian surroundings created due to this war.

The series will continue to dig the history and select out of where it left at the end of the last season. The enthusiasm for the film as at pinnacle, albeit because of this pandemic, the production is yet to finish, and that’s the reason why there isn’t any official trailer, nonetheless