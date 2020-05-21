The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer Info!!!

- Advertisement -

The Hulu’s dystopian tragedy web television show called The Handmaid’s Tale is a very successful series until now. The first season of this series was received an Outstanding Drama Series accolade, as well as seven other Primetime Emmy Awards out of thirteen nominations.

Back in July 2019, it had been announced that the show is returning for a fourth year, and fans are excited to know everything that comes out. That is why we introduced this guide to disclose everything we know so far about the upcoming season of this exciting series.

Release Date

The excitement for the fourth season is at the peak. Fans can not remain calm. And they’re eager to observe another exciting season of the series. But, because of the fear created by the Coronavirus Outbreak. The releases might have delayed, and nobody’s happy about that. Currently, there isn’t any official launch date for the upcoming season yet.

The Cast

In the upcoming year we shall see, Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O.T. Fagbenle as Luke. We are expecting them to take exactly the identical charisma from the new chapter of this saga.

Plot Information and Trailer

The story of the series focuses on the”Handmaids” following the events of the Second American Civil War, in which a totalitarian society forces the fertile women into child-bearing slavery. The narrative features the battle and pain of that period. And depicts the dystopian environment created due to this war. The saga is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name.

The storyline of the upcoming season will last to take the story at the end of the final season. And as we know, the show is not into the production currently, that is why there is not any official trailer streaming on the internet.