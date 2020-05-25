The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details!!!

- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale is an American Tragedy Internet Show. It is created by Bruce Miller. The series is loosely based on the 1985 book of the same title”The Handmaid’s Tale” by writer Margaret Atwood.

The initial network of this show is HULU. The series was highly appreciated, nominated for various awards, and won a lot also. It won the Outstanding drama series for the first time. Moreover, Elisabeth Moss, the lead actor of the series, won the Golden Globe for the Best Actress.

Hulu and MGM announced in September 2019 that movie series is under development, which is based on the 2019 book”The Testaments” from precisely the same writer Margaret Atwood.

Release date

Likewise the third and second periods introduced the first installment on April 25, 2018, and June 5, 2019, respectively.

In July 2019, the show had been renewed for a fourth season. However, we do not have a specific date yet. As the coronavirus pandemic outbreaks, the production was postponed. We can anticipate season 4 at the end of 2020.

Cast

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, O.T. Fagbenle as Luke, Alexis Bledel as Emily, Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford, Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia are all likely to return for the fourth year.

But, Amanda Brugel, who played Rita, will not be returning.

Plot

The narrative revolves around June Osborne, a handmaid. Following a world war, a fresh Gilead formed, where girls are brutally subjugated.

With infertility rate increases because of sexually transmitted diseases and contamination, the fertile girls must be a servant, who is ritualized rape from the commander in the presence of their wives, so they can bear children for them. These women include lesbians, non-Christians, unmarried mothers, and are called handmaids.

June was swept off by her fellow handmaidens. And the children were able to escape and ran into Canada, and Serena was arrested previously. So season 4 will be likely to start to form this cliffhanger. A good deal of consequences will take place. Additionally, according to resources, Nick may play a bigger role as well.