The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More!!!

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s flagship original series, is on its way to a fourth season, expanding the ancestral world that Man Booker Award-winning novelist Margaret Atwood made in her 1985 book of the same name. The show takes place in a future state called Gilead, where the autocratic government welcomes girls to strict societal roles based on their prosperity and fertility. Over the last several years, The Handmaid’s Tale has come to be well and truly integrated into the zeitgeist, to the extent that it is not unusual to see women dressed as handmaids at political events.

Release Date

The show went back to production in early March, but work stopped two weeks later as the coronavirus outbreak became serious in the United States. While the show has typically returned in the summertime, The Wrap reported in ancient 2020 that Season 4 was intended to premiere in the autumn. As it is unlikely that the cast and crew got much done in the couple of days they were back on place, don’t rely upon the series airing as intended.

Storyline

Before Season 3 proved, many enthusiasts predicted it could be the season after a revolution eventually erupted in Gilead. It turned out that June and many others were simply planting the seeds because of their rebellion — but this time around, it seems like there is no holding back on both sides of the cause. Showrunner Bruce Miller told THR,”Gilead, from their perspective, under their set of codes, is going to be prepared to go to war .” It’s difficult to say what that looks like right now, like if they will build out an army or not, but June’s action of immunity of getting children across the boundary will probably not go well with Gilead. Plus, now that the Waterfords are set to go on trial in Canada and possibly be held accountable for their actions, there’s more reason for the country to seek out some sort of action.

Cast

While we haven’t seen any official casting statements however, it’s pretty reasonable to expect most of the series regulars to come back. The Handmaid’s Tale is, at its heart, June’s story — so assume Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred will be back. Showrunner Bruce Miller told Vanity Fair,”When June expires, our manual dies, and our show dies,” so don’t be worried about her fate anytime soon. Sam Jaeger who portrays American representative at Canada’s US-Government-in-Exile, who last year spent a fantastic deal of time with Serena when she had been in Canada until he ultimately arrested her, has also been upped to a series regular.