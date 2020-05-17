Home TV Series The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All...
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Updates!!!!!

By- Anand mohan
It’ll be an understatement to call the ending of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 a cliffhanger. It frees our minds beyond step that’s why we’re excited for the coming of Season 4. But we’d need to wait for sometime before Hulu decides to grace us with a fresh batch of episodes.

Here’s what we want you to learn about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4:

Release Date

Well, we have heard that the series is destined for a premiere at the Fall of 2020. Although, the show was renewed for another season ahead of Season 3 finale. The release schedule is yet to be shown.

In an interview, Warren Littlefield, among the producers, mentioned that the production started later than anticipated hence the new season will land in the Fall of 2020. The production of this show has also been paused due to COVID-19.

On 16th March 2020, Elizabeth Moss took to Instagram and posted a picture. From the caption, she stated that the production was shut down to ensure the safety of the crew and cast. For the time being, all we can do is wait for the collapse of 2020.

Cast

The center cast will reappear in another season. Including, Elizabeth Moss as June, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford and others.

Numbers Of Episodes

It has been verified that the new season will include 10 episodes. The production is ditching the previous format of 13 episodes followed by the last two seasons.

Expectation From Season 4

It’s been revealed that the show might take inspiration from Margaret Atwood’s book”The Testament” however, the degree of the effect is unclear.

We guess that June could be alive, yes we understand, when we last saw June she had been bleeding due to a gunshot wound. But, Bruce Miller, one of those writers, has confirmed they are looking into June’s life. They are interviewing what occurs to rebels in conservative nations and they’re surfing through chances. Hence, we are supposing that June’s probably still living.

We’ll see a wobbly Gilead. Now that more than 100 kids have fled to Canada, Gilead’s going to be quite angry. It will be exciting to see the way the aftermath of the mass death turns out.

That is it from our side, stay tuned!

The...
