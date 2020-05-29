Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date And What can we expect...
The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date And What can we expect from season 5?

By- Vikash Kumar
British Television web series The Grand Tour is a humor sports motoring entertainment series produced and written by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May and directed by Phil Churchward Kit Lynch-Robinson. It is an Amazon car series that was also the host of the show Top Gear.

The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date

During the next season of The Grand Tour, we are told by Jeremy Clarkson it was going to be the last time of this Grand Tour.

But then comes, The Grand Tour’s season four, and we knew that the show is not over yet.

There’s no official word about The Grand Tour’s fifth season. However, in July 2019, Andy Wilman (Executive Producer; The Grand Tour) admits that they have extended their contract with Amazon for two decades. We can decode that we are going to get another 2 seasons of this Grand Tour.

Meanwhile, the period of this Grand Tour is airing on Amazon Prime.

The Grand Tour Season 5: Cast Details

We don’t have a trailer for this Grand Tour’s fifth season. This is because the cast and crew are busy around season 4 of the Grand Tour, broadcasting on Amazon Prime. But of course, we’re likely to view our trio reunite on screen for Your Grand Tour’s season 5.

From the cast, we have Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond. They are also the founders of the show. After they wrap up season four, the news about season five for The Grand Tour is going to be mainstream.

What can we expect from season 5?

In season four we saw the locations were set in different countries of Asia, and in season 5, people may see nations of another continent for their lap.

Everything You Want To Know About Netflix's 'Castlevania Season 3'.
